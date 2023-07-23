Whether Southside High School gets a football stadium, which the campus was built without when it was constructed seven years ago, will likely go before south Lafayette voters in November.
Parents and supporters of Southside High School have been fighting for a stadium, arguing students need a stadium to feel a sense of home-field pride so they don’t have to travel elsewhere for home games.
Currently, the football team plays home games at St. Martinville High, the soccer teams play home games at the nearby Youngsville Sports Complex and the track and field team practices in the school’s parking lot, said Eric David, Southside High School football booster club president.
David said he and other parents have looked at a variety of funding methods but thought a property tax for those zoned to attend to Southside would be the quickest and most effective measure.
The Lafayette Parish Republican Executive Committee, which advocates for issues and endorses political candidates, said it understood the importance of funding education and supported extracurriculars but that it opposed the tax and encouraged the district to look at other funding mechanisms.
Without the tax, Southside may get a football stadium through capital outlay money set aside by the school board, but it could take time as the board prioritizes other construction projects throughout the district, such as replacing crumbling infrastructure at older schools.
How would the tax work?
The Lafayette Parish School Board voted at its June meeting to create a special taxing district, that almost entirely lines up with the current Southside attendance zone.
The vote passed 5-3. School Board Vice President Justin Centanni and members Mary Morrison and Kate Labue voted no. Member Hannah Smith Mason was not at the meeting.
Labue argued during that meeting that based on student population projections over the next five years, she worried that they attendance zone may have to change, ultimately taxing residents whose students would not attend the school.
If the tax passes, it would affect all property owners in that taxing district, including residential property owners, businesses and senior citizens, who often have special property taxing rates if they make below a certain income. Commercial property is taxed at a higher rate in Louisiana than residential property.
The school district would take out general obligation bonds to pay for the stadium in an amount that would not exceed a certain cost, time or interest rate.
The stadium would likely cost about $16 million, School Board Member Don Aguillard said during the June meeting. The project would begin by mid-2024.
The repayment of those bonds would be through property taxes. The Lafayette Parish accessor’s office would determine the net value of property in that area which would then determine the millage rate for the area, which would determine each property owner’s liability.
As property values go up, the tax rate will go down. The opposite happens if property values go down.
Charter schools will receive a portion of the proceeds of any tax collected, regardless of the intended use of the funds.
How has the southside area voted on taxes in the past?
Predicting the future based on the past isn’t an exact science, but looking at past voting data can give some insight to how people may cast a ballot in the future, said Pearson Cross, the director of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
“In the area of voting, things can be very stable over time,” he said. “The reason is that voter identification, partisan leaning, and voting patterns are reflections of people's deeply held identity and identities don't change very much.”
Last year the Lafayette Parish School Board asked voters parish wide to renew the 16.7-mills property tax that provides more than $36 million in funding for the district. In that election, nearly half of the voting precincts that overlap with the newly created Southside taxing district voted not to renew the tax.
There are 15 precincts that overlapped and seven of them voted against the renewal. If all of those precincts’ votes would have been combined, the tax would have renewed with 52% of voters in that area approving the tax, according to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
The voter turnout parish wide for that election was about 46%.
In 2017, the school board asked voters parish wide to pass a half-penny sales tax for 10 years that would fund a school improvement plan, including additional classroom wings at Southside. That measure failed and the sales tax was not passed.
When looking at the precincts that overlap with the new Southside taxing district, all 17 voted against the 2017 sales tax. Voter turnout throughout the parish was about 17%, according to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
But in 2021 when voters throughout the parish were asked to vote whether to renew Lafayette Parish Library System’s 1.84-mill tax, 15 of those same precincts voted in favor of the renewal, two were at a 50-50 split and one voted against the renewal. Parish wide turnout for that election was about 13%.
Because of changes to voting maps, there are now 15 precincts that overlap the Southside taxing district in at least some capacity. There are 27,256 registered voters in all of those precincts. The district is 86% white and 54% registered Republicans.
The proposed tax may face some difficulty based on past voting patterns, like political party and the fact that it’s a property tax rather than a sales tax.
“School taxes are always a bit difficult to pass in a conservative, particularly Republican district,” Cross said. “Property owners generally don't like property taxes because they feel like they're being asked to pay a disproportionate share of the tax burden, whereas they see sales taxes as being taxes that everybody pays.”
And in Lafayette, taxes have always been contentious, he said.
But Cross said the more defined a tax is, the more likely it is to gain success.
Have other Louisiana districts used a specific area tax to build athletic facilities?
The Lafayette Parish School Board wouldn’t be the first district to pass a property tax for a specific area that would fund athletic facilities.
Livingston Parish voters in the Denham Springs school district voted in April 2021 to repurpose 8.64 mills that were used to fund bonds to construct two schools to pivot to build a baseball field, softball field, track facilities and a state-of-the-art field house at Denham Springs High School.
That election had an 8.3% voter turnout, with about 50% of voters being registered Republicans.
What’s next for the tax?
The Lafayette Parish School Board will take public comment about the tax at its Aug. 9 meeting, which will be held in the board room at 113 Chaplin Drive.
During that meeting, the board will determine how much funding it will need to build the stadium, which will ultimately determine the amount of the debt bond the district will need to secure.
The board would also solidify the language that would appear on the ballot, which should include the millage rate for the first year. If the board approves the tax, it can then appear on the November ballot.
During that election, voters also will cast ballots for governor, state representatives and local positions like Lafayette mayor-president, school board representatives and city and parish council representatives.
The last November race when similar positions appeared on the ballot, voter turnout in Lafayette Parish was about 51%.