Southside High School now has its second principal.
Allison Bloomer, who was an assistant principal at the school since July 2019, has been tapped as the new principal after Catherine Cassidy took a position with the district in June.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter congratulated Bloomer on his Facebook page.
"We know your leadership will take Southside to even greater heights," he wrote.
Bloomer has been an educator in Lafayette Parish for more than 20 years, according to her LinkedIn. She has served as a middle school science teacher, instructional strategist and, most recently, as the assistant principal of Southside.
Bloomer will be the school's second principal. Cassidy led the school from the time it opened in 2017 until June. Cassidy will now be the director of high schools for Lafayette Parish School System.