Supporters wanting a football stadium at Southside High School will have wait a little longer for an athletic facility after a decision was made not to ask voters to decide on a proposed tax to pay for the new construction.
The seven-year-old school does not have a football stadium. Parents and supporters have been advocating for a stadium and, after considering other funding, hoped that a property tax for those zoned to attend to Southside would be the quickest and most effective measure.
The school board created a special taxing district in June. But School Board Member Donald Aguillard announced at Wednesday’s night meeting that the measure would not move forward at this time.
“The decision to not place the measure before the voters is difficult,” he said. “In nearly all conversations about the proposed tax, the consensus was that the school needs a stadium.”
There were several concerns about the potential tax, Aguillard said.
Because of the changes to the student population in south Lafayette, attendance zones may have to be redrawn. If that happened, some families may pay a tax to build a stadium at a school their child wouldn’t attend. It was the largest concern raised by voters, Augillard said.
Another was the annual millage rate that would be needed to fund the construction.
To build the stadium, the school district would have taken out general obligation bonds in an amount that would not exceed a certain cost, time or interest rate. The expected cost of the stadium was about $16 million.
The repayment of those bonds would have be through property taxes, both commercial and residential. The Lafayette Parish assessor's office would have determined the net value of property in that area which would then determine the millage rate for the area, which would determine each property owner’s liability.
Aguillard estimated at Wednesday’s meeting that the first-year millage rate would have been about 13.75 mills, larger than he would have wanted to ask voters to approve. The only way to lower the millage rate would be to extend the tax term, which Auguillard said was “unacceptable.”
He also said residents wanted to return to the drawing board and seek help from the school board.
“Many residents of the Southside attendance zone prefer the tax to be abandoned to allow additional opportunities for the Lafayette Parish School System to discuss alternate proposals for funding stadium construction,” Aguillard said. “Thus, I welcome any thoughts and ideas from my fellow board members on how best to prioritize facility needs across the district.”
Supporters of the tax said it would benefit all students and athletic programs at Southside High. It also meant the school could have considered new sports.
It had opposition from the Lafayette Parish Republic Executive Committee, which said in a resolution that it understood the importance of funding education but that tax measures should be "carefully evaluated."
RPEC Committee Member Landon Boudreaux said in July supporters should evaluate alternative funding mechanisms, including the creation of a non-profit that could solicit donations that would be used to fund a new stadium, and to advocate to school board members to prioritize the project.