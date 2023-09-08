A mother alleged in a lawsuit that her son with special needs was mistreated by Southside High School administrators and Youngsville Police officers when he was left alone on a bus during an excessive heat warning and not allowed to get off to be released to his caretaker.
Kandice Dequeant filed the lawsuit in Lafayette Parish District Court last week claiming she and her child suffered and continued to suffer extreme emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment because of the alleged mistreatment.
Dequeant, who is being represented by attorneys at Welborn and Hargett, LLC., said in addition to being owed general damages, which were not specified in the lawsuit, she and her son are entitled to “exemplary damages for violation of their Constitutional rights.”
Wade Trahan, an attorney representing the city of Youngsville, said the city was in the investigative stage of the lawsuit and would not comment further because it was pending litigation. Amanda Blanco, a spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System, said the district does not comment on pending litigation.
Dequeant’s teenage son is severely autistic and has the mental capacity of an 18-month-old child, according to the lawsuit.
On the first day of school in August, the special education buses at Southside High School were not running, according to the lawsuit. Dequeant and her son’s caregiver took the child to and from school that day and introduced themselves to school officials.
The next day, the caregiver took the student to school without issue. Dequeant informed school administration that the caregiver would be picking her son up at the end of the day and the caregiver called the school to confirm where to pick him up.
But when the caregiver arrived, school officials told her the boy had been placed on a bus, according to the lawsuit. The child’s teacher called that evening and said he had been placed on a bus by mistake and that a bus would arrive at 5:45 the next morning to take the boy to school.
Dequeant was concerned her son would have a difficult time with such a long day because of his severe autism but the teacher said he would be in contact with her throughout the day and would let her know how her son was adjusting, according to the lawsuit.
The student was picked up at 5:45 a.m., but Dequeant did not hear from his teacher throughout the day. That afternoon, an assistant principal called Dequeant and said the boy would not get on a bus and that someone needed to pick him up from the school.
Dequeant said his agitation was likely because of the early pick-up time but that his caregiver would come to pick him up. The caregiver was able to coax the boy out of his classroom and into her car, according to the lawsuit.
The next day, Aug. 17, Dequeant’s son was picked up by a bus at 5:45 a.m. Neither she nor his caregiver received any updates about the student, according to the lawsuit. Dequeant went to an appointment in Crowley that afternoon and the caregiver waited at the boy’s home for the bus to drop him off.
At about 3:20 p.m. that day, the caregiver told Dequeant the child was not home from school and she had not heard from school officials. When the caregiver called the school, no one answered.
Dequeant noticed she had missed calls and voicemails from blocked and private numbers. When she returned the phone call to LPSS Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jeanine LaFleur, Dequeant said she was in Crowley and it would take her about an hour and a half to get to Southside High.
The caregiver told Dequeaunt that police officers came to the house and said someone needed to pick the boy up. At about 4 p.m., the caregiver arrived at Southside and officers with the Youngsville Police Department were surrounding a bus.
The boy appeared to be on the bus alone, according to the lawsuit. One of the officers would not let the boy off the bus to meet his caregiver. Neither the Youngsville officers nor Southside staff would allow the caregiver to go on the bus and help the boy off. She was told the remain in her car until his mother arrived.
“At this time, (the student) has been on the bus for approximately one and a half hours with outside temperatures at 100 plus degrees Fahrenheit and an excessive heat warning in place,” according to the lawsuit.
An officer asked Dequeant to appear on video call, but Dequeant was driving and said she couldn’t accept video calls, according to the lawsuit. The officer “yelled at (Dequeant) and said that she was criminally neglecting (the child) and then ended the call.”
The caregiver told Dequeant that more officers were on the way and a school official was calling child protective services.
Dequeant arrived at the school at about 5:30 p.m. Her son was still on the bus and a Youngsville officer was standing at the door blocking him from getting off, according to the lawsuit.
“At this time, (the boy) has now been illegally held on the bus by the Youngsville Police Department in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours,” according to the lawsuit.
“In addition to Youngsville Police officers, Allison Bloomer, principal of Southside High School; Stephanie Guidry, assistant principal of Southside High School; and Jeanine LaFleur, Lafayette Parish School System assistant superintendent were present, but no one was on the bus with (the boy) trying to assist him or keep him calm.”
The student was given out-of-school suspension, but his mother requested a readmit meeting on Aug. 18.
That same day, an investigator with Louisiana Child Protective Services came to Dequeant’s home and said CPS received a complaint that Dequeant had neglected her child, refused to pick him up from school and had not planned transportation for him, according to the lawsuit.
Dequeant said the actions taken by Southside High staff were “beyond egregious and went beyond the pale,” according to the lawsuit. She said she felt the complaint filed with CPS was done intentionally as retaliation.
She said in the lawsuit that the Youngsville officers’ actions, which left him detained on a bus for more than three hours during an excessive heat warning, placed her son in extreme danger and their actions violated his Fourth Amendment rights protecting him from unlawful detention.
Neither the city of Youngsville nor the Lafayette Parish School System has filed a formal response to Dequeant’s lawsuit.