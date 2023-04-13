The St. Landry Parish School Board has selected Supervisor of Child Attendance and Welfare Dwanetta Scott to serve as interim superintendent.
The decision, made unanimously Wednesday night, comes after the board decided last week to buy out the rest of the contract for former Superintendent Patrick Jenkins, according to minutes from the meeting.
Jenkins said in February he would not seek an extension of his contract that was set to end in June. He was the St. Landry Parish public schools superintendent since 2016.
Scott has served in St. Landry Parish for more than 10 years, including as a principal at East Elementary School and Eunice Junior High School before working for the school board as a parent and family engagement coordinator and the supervisor of child welfare and attendance, according to her LinkedIn.
The board also voted to interview five applicants who wish to be the permanent superintendent - Milton Batiste III, an Opelousas city councilmember and serves an executive director for school leadership at East Baton Rouge Schools; Curt Green, the director of human resources for St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools; Paul Nelson, the superintendent of Tensas Parish School District; Michael Robinson, the chief academic officer for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board; and Shirley Thibodeaux, the supervisor of special education for the St. Martin Parish School District.
They will be interviewed on April 20 and April 21.