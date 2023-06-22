The St. Landry Parish School System has lost its Head Start grant after federal inspectors found that two children had been left unattended, according to records obtained by KATC.
The Head Start grant awarded to St. Landry Parish School Board was subjected to public competition because of two deficiencies identified in the program during a federal review, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families.
If an agency meets conditions, they don't have to compete for Head Start funds for a five-year period, the agency said. But if a problem is found, then open competitions are held in the community, and interested agencies can apply to provide Head Start and Early Head Start services.
In this case, St. Landry school officials were notified May 31 that their grant had been awarded to a group called Save The Children.
Records show there were two problems found during a federal review of the St. Landry Parish program.
In November 2018, a 3-year-old child was left alone on a school bus parked at the Opelousas Head Start Center. The child's mother called the school after he arrived home and told her he had been stuck in the bus all day, where he "cried and slept." The bus driver and attendants said the child wasn't on the bus when they checked it after arriving at school, but the child also wasn't in class because he was marked absent.
In October 2019, a child was left in a classroom when his classmates and teachers went to recess at the Grand Coteau Head Start Center. A cook working there happened to find the child in the classroom after about 15 minutes, and took the child to the office. Staff told investigators they didn't realize the child wasn't with the rest of the class until they got back in the classroom.
