The two finalists vying to be St. Landry Parish’s next superintendent pitched themselves and their visions for the district of roughly 13,000 students Monday night at the Delta Grand Theatre in downtown Opelousas.
Milton Batiste III, currently executive director of school leadership for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and Curt Green, currently human resources director for St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools, presented their ideas on topics including student discipline, school security and alternative financing opportunities.
The forum was hosted by the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and Vision St. Landry, an arm of St. Landry Parish Economic Development.
The two men were chosen from a pool of eight applicants; five of those applicants, including Green and Batiste, were invited to an initial interview round in late April.
The chosen candidate will succeed Patrick Jenkins, who assumed the role in 2016.
Jenkins announced his planned June departure in a letter earlier this year. In April, the school board voted to buy out the remainder of his contract. Dwanetta Scott, district supervisor of child attendance and welfare, has served as interim superintendent since.
Batiste spent the bulk of his career in St. Landry Parish, rising from P.E. teacher to assistant principal to principal and finally supervisor of transportation. He joined East Baton Rouge Parish in 2021. He’s also served as an Opelousas city councilman since 2018, per his superintendent application.
“To the board, if you can find someone that’s going to be more committed to St. Landry Parish, if you can find someone that loves St. Landry Parish like I do, if you can find someone that’s going to commit the number of man hours to St. Landry Parish that I will…hire that person. But I’ll tell you this, you’re going to be hard pressed to find that person,” Batiste said.
Batiste holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Southern University and is earning his doctorate in education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Green has spent 28 years working in education in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Alaska and Missouri. He’s served as a social studies teacher, assistant principal, founding principal, principal, leadership coach, state school improvement coach and district human resources director.
Green holds a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, two master’s degrees from the University of Alaska Anchorage and a doctorate in education from St. John’s University in Queens, New York.
“I am St. Landry Parish…My roots run deep. On my father’s side, Green and LaStrapes, sprinkled with Leday. On my mother’s side, Dartez and Singleton. My father is a graduate of Carter G. Woodson, class of ‘62 and my mother graduated J.S. Clark, class of ‘65,” he said.
The two educators shared similar perspectives about ensuring students are college and career ready, the value of offering credential opportunities aligned with high demand areas, and the importance of district leadership being service minded and prioritizing strong communication and engagement.
“We have to go into the schools. We have to go into communities…If you’re asking everyone to come to central office and asking everyone to come to Opelousas — that’s not going to cut it…The central office has to come down to you,” Batiste said.
“We’re not going to sit in the ivory tower while students in schools are out there struggling. As Mr. Milton said, 'it’s boots on the ground.' We’re going to inspect from our feet and not our seats. We’re going to be active participants, whether it be instructional rounds or going in and having to sub sometimes,” Green said.
Batiste and Green also highlighted the different ways they would use their professional experiences to serve the district if selected.
The Opelousas city councilman discussed the importance of leveraging the mayor’s joint task force to assess the needs of each community and being more responsive to all stakeholders to improve trust in the school district.
“I think parents, families, they can handle anything, but you have to be honest with them. You have to respond. I’ve always believed in being responsive. Even if it’s not a yes, I’ll get back to you. That’s something I want to push throughout central office,” Batiste said.
Batiste also touted his experience coaching struggling programs in south Baton Rouge to schoolwide growth, highlighting score increases for his mentee schools and his move to work with low-income and disadvantaged schools in north Baton Rouge, he said.
The educator also proposed management ideas like shifting to a biweekly pay schedule that would be more attractive to employees, implementing a more flexible hiring program during the school year and streamlining management software to be more efficient and save money.
Green emphasized his experience working with St. John the Baptist’s administrative team to help pass recent tax renewals for the district, an area where St. Landry has struggled. In March 2022, three tax proposals to fund staff salary increases and investment in athletic and campus infrastructure each failed.
Green said he could deploy similar engagement and trust-building strategies to achieve comparable results in St. Landry.
“Transparency. Transparency. Transparency. People have to believe in what you’re doing and you have to do what you say…The superintendent and district leadership team went to every single school and talked about what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and the impact on students. You have to put the students first and foremost in everything you do,” he said.
The educator said he’d prioritize opportunities to engage with stakeholders, such as a weekly coffee meeting with the superintendent to “look, listen and learn,” and involve parents, business leaders and others in the community on advisory councils to “give stakeholders an opportunity to be in power.”
The district human resources director also highlighted his experiences building St. John the Baptist’s teacher ranks through diverse and proactive recruiting measures, in-person and online, and ensuring support and competitive pay and benefits to retain staff.
St. Landry Parish School Board President Joyce Haynes said the finalists will appear before the board Wednesday for a brief round of final interviews, followed by the board vote. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the school board offices at 1013 Creswell Lane in Opelousas.