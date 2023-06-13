Two magnet school programs will be created in St. Martin Parish public schools in an effort to desegregate the district that has been under federal supervision for decades.
The decision comes as a solution to a lawsuit first filed in 1965 that alleged the St. Martin Parish did not do enough to desegregate its student and faculty populations as demanded by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
The magnet programs, which are tailored to offer specialized course learning to attract students from all backgrounds, are supposed to address a finding by Federal District Judge Elizabeth Foote who said the district had not done enough to racially diversify its student populations.
Parents of Black students, NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Department of Justice, who make up the plaintiffs; and the St. Martin Parish School Board came to an agreement that was approved by Federal Judge Elizabeth Foote last week.
Under the agreement, the St. Martin Parish School Board will create two unique magnet programs that will be housed at the Early Learning Center and St. Martinville Primary. The programs will start at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, according to court records.
Just because the district creates the magnet programs does not necessarily mean it will have done enough to obtain unitary status, which would mean it has eliminated the effects of past segregation to the best of its ability, Foote wrote in her order.
“Upon motion by a party at the appropriate time, the Court will make a factual and legal determination as to whether the vestiges of segregation have been eliminated to the extent practicable or whether further relief is necessary,” she wrote.
The parties will have to wait 45 days after the end of the 2025-2026 school year before they can argue whether the district did enough with the magnet programs to integrate its student population.
The percentage of Black or white students enrolled in a particular school in the district should not exceed plus or minus 15% of the actual enrollment of Black students in that particular grade band.
Foote ruled in 2021 that the district had not met that standard at four schools – Cecilia High, which was within a fraction of a percentage point outside the goal, and the Early Learning Center, St. Martinville Primary and Catahoula Elementary, which serve elementary students in the St. Martinville area.
The requirements the parties agreed to include hiring a magnet coordinator by Aug. 1 who will be dedicated to planning and facilitating the magnet programs in the district, creating a focus group to decide what magnet programs to offer, marketing those programs and providing transportation for students who are transferring to the Early Learning Center or St. Martinville Primary to attend a magnet program.
Foote handed down a remedial desegregation order last month that identifies several practices the school district must implement to diversify its faculty, equitably apply discipline and help its Black students follow paths to higher education.
Despite requests to gain unitary status, the district remains under the supervision of the Department of Justice and a federal judge. It already achieved unitary status when it comes to transportation, staff assignment, facilities and extracurricular activities, according to court documents, but the court is still supervising student assignment, faculty assignment and quality of education.