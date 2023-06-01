The St. Martin Parish School Board must adhere to a remedial desegregation order handed down by a federal judge that addresses a lack of diversity in its faculty assignment and quality of education.
Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the order in the decades-long desegregation lawsuit last week after the parties involved – parents of Black St. Martin Parish students, the Department of Justice and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund – failed to come to an agreement about how to address those concerns.
"If appropriately implemented, the court is persuaded that these measures will realistically achieve the desired effect for the St. Martin Parish School District in faculty assignment and quality of education: desegregation," she wrote in her ruling.
The order lays out a number of practices the school district must implement in order to diversify its faculty, equitably apply discipline and help its Black students follow paths to higher education.
“We are optimistic that this order will assist the district in fulfilling the promises of Brown v. Board and the settlement that the District agreed to seven years ago,” NAACP Legal Defense Fund Assistant Counsel Joseph Wong said in a statement. “Black students have the right to receive the same quality education and treatment as white students in the district.”
The St. Martin Parish School Board has been under supervision of the Department of Justice since 1965 after parents of Black students complained that the schools were operating under a racially segregated basis.
Despite requests to gain unitary status, which would mean it has eliminated the effects of past segregation to the best of its ability, the district remains under supervision.
The St. Martin Parish School Board already has achieved unitary status when it comes to transportation, staff assignment, facilities and extracurricular activities, according to court documents. The court is still supervising student assignment, faculty assignment and quality of education.
Foote heard arguments over six days in 2021 from both sides about whether the St. Martin Parish School Board had done enough to diversity its student population at its schools, diversify its faculty, and equitably apply discipline and offer graduation pathways to white and Black students.
Foote ruled at the time that the board failed to meet its consent order obligations and failed to desegregate its school system in those categories.
Her order issued last week does not address how the school district should work to diversify its student populations. But she did order that the school board consider and vote this month on the development of a magnet program and student transfers.