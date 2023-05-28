Even though the classroom is empty, math teacher Jeanne Norwood has class during a virtual-only day in which Zachary High School teachers work from their classrooms to reach the school's 1,500-plus students who are learning at home Friday November 13, 2020, in Zachary, La. Part of an update on COVID in schools in the BR area with the news hook being the decision this week of Zachary High to go virtual only and not reopen in person until after the Thanksgiving break.