It’s been nearly 70 years since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that public schools must integrate.
But the St. Martin Parish School Board is still under the supervision of the Department of Justice. Attorneys for the DOJ and NAACP have argued in court that the district has not done enough to desegregate its schools, meeting the standards created by Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, which was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954.
Despite requests to gain unitary status, which would mean it has eliminated the effects of past segregation to the best of its ability, the district remains under supervision, drawing out a lawsuit that was first filed in federal court in 1965.
Everyone involved in that decades-long lawsuit — parents of Black students, the school board and judge — is still working on a plan in which the district can prove to the Department of Justice that it has properly integrated and a remedial plan will be decided upon in the coming months.
In a June 2021 ruling, Federal District Judge Elizabeth Foote said the school district has not done enough to racially diversify its student populations at its schools or to hire and retain Black teachers and that the district has not maintained equality of education regarding discipline and graduation pathways.
“The length of time that this district has been under supervision weighs heavily on the Court,” Federal District Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in her ruling denying the district unitary status.
She said that she understood the district felt the obligations were unnecessary and that they were “a burden” to the district.
“The Court agrees that neither the law nor society should impose upon a school district the obligation to cure all of our ills. But the elimination of de jure racial discrimination is a necessary obligation of any school district and, therefore, the burden imposed is a constitutionally mandated one.”
And so, the school board heads back to the drawing board again and again, considering how to rezone students, increase Black student enrollment in academically rigorous programs, avoid racial disparities in its diploma programs, hire more Black teachers and rethink the way it disciplines students.
What is the student population of St. Martin Parish?
There are about 7,180 students in St. Martin Parish, according to Louisiana Department of Education data from February. Of those students about 3,270 are white and 3,900 are minority students. About 70% of the parish’s student population is economically disadvantaged.
What factors are used to determine whether St. Martin Parish can attain unitary status?
The St. Martin Parish School Board already has achieved unitary status when it comes to transportation, staff assignment, facilities and extracurricular activities, according to court documents.
But the court is still supervising student assignment, faculty assignment and quality of education.
The judge in this lawsuit is using the “Green factors” to determine whether a school district has reached unitary status, which stem from the 1968 U.S. Supreme Court case Green v. County School Board of New Kent County.
The Green factors are student assignment, faculty assignment, staff assignment, extracurricular activities, facilities and transportation. In this case, the court also considers ancillary factors such as the quality of education, which includes academic achievement and discipline.
When and why was the lawsuit filed?
The lawsuit was originally filed in August 1965 when an attorney, A.P. Tureaud, said several Black parents hired him alleging the schools in St. Martin Parish were operating under a racially segregated basis when it came to both students and personnel.
The district had to establish new attendance zones, pair schools, permit transfers to diversify student and staff populations, and adopt nondiscriminatory employment policies, according to court records.
A federal judge ruled in December 1974 that the school board “previously achieved a unitary school system and have operated as such for a period in excess of three years prior to this date” but the court retained jurisdiction over the district for a period of two years.
The lawsuit was placed on an inactive docket and there was no action in the case from April 1978 until January 2007 when the Department of Justice asked the school board for documentation to ensure the district was complying with desegregation orders.
A federal judge in 2009 determined the case was not closed. The St. Martin Parish School Board filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit arguing it had attained unitary status in 1974 but that argument was dismissed and in 2016 the district agreed upon a consent order.
The district has been regularly reporting information to the court and DOJ to finally get out from under the court’s supervision. But each time it’s asked for unitary status, a judge has denied it.
Why is the lawsuit still ongoing?
The St. Martin Parish School Board argued in March 2021 it took steps to comply with the consent orders in place and that it has had successfully achieved the goals set in each area. It argued that even if it failed to fully meet each goal, it had complied in good faith with the consent orders.
The plaintiffs in the case – parents of Black St. Martin Parish students, the Department of Justice and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund – have argued the St. Martin Parish School Board failed to comply with specific requirements.
Foote, the federal judge currently overseeing the case, largely sided with the plaintiffs, determining the district had not yet met unitary status in several areas.
Student Assignment
There are 16 schools in St. Martin Parish for students in Pre-K through 12th grade.
There are four zones, not including Stephensville Elementary, which serves students in pre-K to eighth grade who live in an isolated part of the parish. In three of the zones, there is one school that serves each grade level from Pre-K to 12th grade.
But in the St. Martinville Zone, Catahoula Elementary serves students from pre-K to fifth grade; the Early Learning Center serves students from pre-K to first grade; St. Martinville Primary serves students from second to fifth grade; St. Martinville Junior serves students from sixth to eighth grade; and St. Martinville High serves students from ninth to 12th grade.
Catahoula was built as a “one-race white school during the era of de jure segregation in a one-race white town to segregate the white students from Black students,” according to court records.
The percentage of Black or white students enrolled in a particular school in the district should not exceed plus or minus 15% of the actual enrollment of Black students in that particular grade band.
By March 2021, all but four schools achieved that standard – Cecilia High, which was within a fraction of a percentage point outside the goal, and all three schools serving elementary students in the St. Martinville Zone.
Catahoula’s student body in the 2020-2021 school year was 24.9 percentage points more white than the overall elementary-level student population, according to court records. For the same school year at St. Martinville Primary, the student body was 24 percentage points more Black than the overall elementary-level school enrollment.
Foote originally ordered that Catahoula be closed but an appeal’s court judge reversed her decision, ordering the school be reopened.
She also ordered that a robust magnet program be implemented at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center.
Faculty Assignment
There were 480 faculty members in St. Martin Parish in the 2020-2021 school year. The faculty was 24.6% Black and 75.4% white, which meant the district was not compliant with the consent order’s diversity goals, according to court documents.
Catahoula, Stephensville, Parks Primary, St. Martinville Junior High and Cecilia Junior High failed to meet the goals that year.
Foote ruled in 2021 the district failed to meet its goals, especially regarding recruitment efforts and that the district failed to show progress over time.
She noted that Catahoula and Stephensville are also schools with identifiably white student bodies.
“The lack of Black teachers at Catahoula and Stephensville thus reinforces the racial isolation of their racially identifiable white student bodies, signifies that the schools are intended for students of one race, and is evidence of an ongoing vestige of de jure segregation,” she wrote in her 2021 ruling.
She ordered the district to develop a method to attract and retain Black teachers.
Quality of education
As part of its consent decree, the district was supposed to ensure it administered student discipline in a fair and non-discriminatory way and address the disproportionate number of expulsions levied against Black students.
It also was supposed to provide equal education opportunities to students through course assignment, graduation rates and in-grade retention rates.
An expert for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit said in the 2018-2019 school year, Black students lost about 5,600 days of instruction because of discipline. White student lost about 2,400 days.
Foote ruled that the district did not reduce its reliance on exclusionary discipline and is not using and documenting its use of non-punitive interventions.
The district offers two types of high school diplomas – TOPS university diplomas, which are needed to apply to the state university system and a Jump Start diploma, which is a “career ready” diploma.
The district was supposed to take steps to eliminate and avoid racial disparities in diploma programs and increase Black student enrollment in the academically rigorous and college prep programs, but it failed to do that, Foote ruled in 2021.
What happens next?
The St. Martin Parish School Board, the plaintiffs and judge are working to create a remedial plan in order to come into compliance with its consent order so that it can attain unitary status.
Part of that plan may include rezoning students in the St. Martinville, Parks and Catahoula area; developing a magnet program at the Early Learning Center and St. Martinville Primary and transferring students.