For Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, this year's feast day for its namesakes was more than just an observance of the patron saints, but a celebration of the school's new gymnasium.
The gym is the newest addition to the school that was built in 2008 in Scott, Principal Danielle Babineaux said during the gym's grand reveal.
"Three years ago, we put this idea down to paper," she said. "On this feast day of Sts. Peter and Paul, and the birthday of our pastor, Fr. Mark Derise, we celebrate not only 15 years of doing the will of God, but also soon to be opening this facility for our students to participate in.
'It's an impressive example of what happens when people come together for a common goal."
Families and staff were invited June 29 to see the new gym. During that time, it was blessed by Diocese of Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel.
Children ran across the floors, climbed to the top of the seats to look out the windows and hugged Babineaux when they saw her.
The gym will serve the school's Pre-K through middle school students. It has a concession stand, locker rooms, scoreboards, drop-down basketball hoops and bleachers that highlight the school's color, burgundy.
It's designed to hold various events, not just sports, Babineaux said. She hopes to use it for art shows, robotics and religious events.
But the focal point of the space is a wall tat mimics the altar that can be seen at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Jesus on the cross and statues of Sts. Peter and Paul on either side.
"We wanted to bring this wall here as a backdrop during speeches, during Mass and during assemblies," said Khoa Le, the architect with ACSW who led the design. "It's also an ode to the old and new of this campus."
Le said the feature was one of his favorite details of the project. He also said most of the walls were left blank so the school would have room to hang championship banners.
Rudick Construction Group led the physical development of the new gym. As a family-oriented company, marketing manager Jillian Bradley Rudick said the group especially values projects that impact families.
"This is a new school that continues to grow and nurture kids in the community," she said. "We're just happy to be part of that and that growth."
Celebrating the gym's opening on Sts. Peter and Paul's feast day made it more memorable. She hopes when students arrive on the first day of school, they appreciate all of the details that went in to making the building feel like it's always been part of the campus.
"I always wanted school to be a place that was inviting and so that's what we also wanted for the gym," she said. "I wanted them to be able to walk in and just almost be in awe.