Inspired by his own Peruvian culture, Ian Peña’s sketchbooks are filled with meticulous research on endangered cultures and the people who keep them alive, the animals that are connected to those cultures and sketches of poses that intertwine the two.
“Nature and cultures are really important for me. I’m trying to show people that it’s important to preserve them,” the Southside High School senior said.
“There are a lot of people trying to show the government that it’s important the preserve and reserve areas and to help in climate change, but sometimes that’s not enough. So I’m trying to put my piece in there.”
Peña is one of the dozens of students from Lafayette Parish public schools whose art will be on display during the Student Art Expo on Saturday. The expo, which is a partnership between Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Parish School System, showcases visual, musical and performing art pieces created by students.
The free festival in downtown Lafayette starts at 10 a.m. with a marching band-led parade down Jefferson Street. It features five stages and 32 student performances, including band, choral, dance and theater pieces, and live painting demonstrations.
Attendees will be able to purchase artwork and crafts from student artists and view student work in 16 exhibitions located throughout downtown.
“I find that the expo gives them an opportunity to see what it's like to exhibit and to hear those critiques from far away,” said Angela Riehl, Peña’s AP art teacher.
“It's a time where they really start to feel like an artist.”
Saturday will be Peña’s first time at the student art expo. He hopes to sell every piece of art he showcases and to direct people to his Instagram where they can keep up with his latest creations.
The art expo is a way for people to find an artist who shares their same ideas, he said. Even if someone doesn’t connect with his art, there are other students’ art they may connect with instead.
Peña was inspired by his grandfather, Polo Reyes, to pursue art. His grandfather was a painter and Peña would always show him his sketches. His grandfather would always tell his friends, “That’s my grandson, the painter.”
Peña likes to experiment with different media, right now focusing on acrylic paint and watercolors.
Art flows into every part of the 18-year-old’s life. He’s incorporated art into his English essay topics and wants to pursue an art in college. His world revolves around art and nature, he said.
“Just being there, listening to my music and drawing without any distractions, that’s the best part because I feel so connected to the piece,” he said. “I forget about what’s happening around me and it gives me peace.”