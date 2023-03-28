An Acadiana High School student was arrested after police said the student had a gun on campus Tuesday morning.
The school's administration received a report that a student had a gun on campus and immediately went into lockdown, according to a news release from Lafayette Parish School System.
The student left campus but the school remained on lockdown until law enforcement deemed there was no imminent threat and moved to a shelter-in-place status until the student was arrested, according to the release.
The student is charged with illegally carrying weapons on school property and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility and faces expulsion from school.
"LPSS would like to thank its administrative staff and law enforcement for quickly responding to this incident," LPSS said in a release. "We are committed to keeping Lafayette Parish Schools safe learning environments for our students."
Lafayette Parish Public schools, like other schools around the nation, have seen multiple lockdowns this school year after bomb threats have been made by students.
The district has stressed that threats are "real crimes with real consequences" that frighten students and faculty, tie up emergency responders and cost students instructional time.
The district also is considering putting metal detectors on its campuses in an effort to increase safety at schools.