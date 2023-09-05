As the Lafayette Parish School System evolves its approach to school safety, some families have raised concerns about random searches of students and their belongings.
The district made several changes to school safety including using weapons detection systems at all middle and high school campuses and decreasing entry points with fences around campuses.
But some guardians questioned the legality of random searches of students while they are in their classrooms, whether guardians need to be alerted about those searches and the frequency of searches.
District spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a text that schools conduct various emergency drills as required by law as well as random searches in accordance with board policy.
What does LPSS policy say?
Any teacher, principal, administrator or school security guard employed by the school board may search any public school building, desks, lockers, area or grounds of any campus either physically or with a metal detector, according to LPSS board policy JCAB.
Students and their personal items may also be searched if there are reasonable grounds to suspect a search will reveal that a student violated law or school policy.
Students should have no expectation of privacy when using school lockers, according to the policy. Students’ vehicles also are liable to be searched since students need to register them with the school. Any vehicle parked on district property can be searched without consent if school administrators have a reasonable belief that weapons, dangerous substances, illegal drugs, alcohol, stolen goods or other prohibited items will be found, according to the policy.
If illegal or prohibited items are found on a student or in their belongings during a search, the student can be disciplined.
The policy references the U.S. Constitution, Louisiana law, the Louisiana Handbook for School Administrators and specific case law.
Do students and families have to be warned of searches?
Students and guardians are notified at the beginning of each year about the possibility of unannounced searches of students, lockers, vehicles, school employees or any object on district policy. The possibility is outlined in the LPSS Student/Parent handbook.
There also is supposed to be visible signage alerting visitors about the possibility of searches.
Doesn’t the Fourth Amendment protect against unreasonable searches and seizures?
The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable searches and seizures and that right does apply to students, but the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that schools are required to maintain a sense of security so there is a conducive learning environment, said Stephanie Willis, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana’s policy strategist.
“Even though students do have protections under the Fourth Amendment,” she said, “the Supreme Court of the United States recognizes that students have to be able to go to school and learn so students’ privacy is different because of that fact.”
That allows schools to conduct random searches as long as it’s a preventive measure against drug abuse or having weapons on campus. School officials also do not need a search warrant if there are reasonable grounds to conduct a search.
What is reasonable suspicion?
To search a student or their property, school officials must have reasonable suspicion that a student is violating the law or a school rule.
Willis said an example would be if a student returned from the bathroom and smelled like cigarette smoke, there would be reasonable suspicion the student was in possession of cigarettes and could be searched. But, if a school searched an entire classroom of students just to determine if a student had cigarettes, that would be unreasonable, she said.
Can students and classrooms be randomly searched?
Louisiana law specifically allows schools to conduct random searches as a preventative measure, Willis said.
“Random searching really has to be random,” she said. “The legality of a random preventative search without individualized suspicion depends on whether or not the search is warranted by compelling school interest.”
Willis said in her opinion searches can’t be excessively frequent.
Can students be strip-searched?
LPSS policy prohibits strip searches.
Willis said most situations don’t give rise to a legally allowable strip search, especially because of most students’ ages and they are considered “excessively intrusive.”
Can a student deny a search?
A student is allowed to say no to a search, but that does not stop school officials from continuing with a search, Willis said.
“The next step would be to seek legal advice from an independent attorney,” she said.
If a student feels they are being targeted by school staff through searches, that would be considered an illegal search, Willis said.
What are some of the safety measures LPSS has in place this year?
The district has made several changes and enhancements to school safety over the past few years.
There is a uniform system for visitor check-in and professional development focused on school safety is continually offered to staff, Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Operations Jennifer Gardner told the Acadiana Advocate at the beginning of the school year.
To enhance the physical hardening of campuses, the district put up fences and reduced entry points. All middle and high school campuses use a weapons detection system as students, staff and visitors arrive on campus.
“I don’t think there’s ever a box you can check that says, ‘I’ve checked every box and I have every piece of school safety there is,’” Gardner said. “That’s why I call it layers.”