Some Acadiana seventh-graders got a first-hand lesson in the biological characteristics and plight of ospreys Friday as they visited four nests that birds have built at Lake Martin.
Christina Hidalgo, who teaches life science at Episcopal School of Acadiana, brought 38 seventh-grade students to Lake Martin in Breaux Bridge on Friday to observe the natural habitats and hatching period of local osprey.
The osprey, a protected species, was seriously endangered in the mid-20th century by the effects of pesticides, which thinned the birds' shells. Since DDT and other pesticides were banned in 1972, ospreys have made a good comeback in many parts of North America.
On Friday, students equipped with binoculars packed into two boats in hopes of catching a glimpse of the four osprey nests and seven fledglings located on the lake.
On Lake Martin, ospreys are highly visible during nesting times because they build large nests often atop bald cypress trees.
“I see an osprey,” Liam Roche, a student, said, “I think there’s one in that tree.”
Liam pointed at a bald cypress tree from the boat. At the very top was a massive nest made of sticks and Spanish moss.
The tree and nest were similar to ones the students built a day prior, Hidalgo said.
“We took a closer look at the osprey nests themselves. I challenged them to create a spaghetti and marshmallow tower that would simulate an osprey nest in the wild.” Hidalgo said, “We wanted to come out here because we knew there were mating pairs out here but also some hatching eggs.”
Osprey are migratory birds that spend their winters in Louisiana and South America. They prefer shallow waters with tall trees for nesting without the threat of predators. While osprey are not endangered globally, they are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act. In Louisiana, the breeding population is considered imperiled, and the non-breeding population is considered rare.
A mature osprey weighs up to 4 pounds and stands about 2 feet tall. Its wingspan can reach almost 6 feet. It is sometimes confused with the bald eagle.
The American subspecies goes by a number of common names including sea hawk, fish Eagle, fish hawk and river hawk.
Ospreys hunt by searching for fish from high in the air, then hovering above fish near the surface, before diving – feet first – to snatch them from the water with strong talons. Ospreys are the only hawk in the Americas that feed primarily on live fish, though rarely they have been known to eat other animals, such as birds, snakes, squirrels and fish carcasses.
Students were able to see more than ospreys. In the lake were alligators, wood storks, ibis, snakebirds, great blue herrings, and egrets; birds which students might have seen flying in the sky but never this close before.
Roche wants to be an engineer when he gets older. He found the construction of the nest to be the most interesting thing about ospreys. Structures built by animals have many similarities to that of human construction, Hidalgo said. She believes children studying nature can help pique their interest and bring about inspiration.
“It was awesome,” Roche said, “I like the outdoors because I like how we get to have an out-of-school experience but learn at the same time.”
Another student, Jameson Thomas got to flex his knowledge of the origins and naming of Spanish moss to his fellow classmates. The fact that the osprey can carry 10-pound fish while only weighing three pounds was his favorite trivia fact. Though, he was on the lookout for something else.
“The coolest thing I know about this lake is there is a golden cannonball one of these cypress trees from Jean Lafitte.”
More importantly, Hidalgo said getting out and learning about nature is part of protecting it. Ospreys require tall trees to make their nests and clean water for fishing. Students learned about the human impact on the environment and methods of conservation. Tactile learning and going outdoors is also a good way to put students' learning into context, she said.
“We can show them a picture in a classroom, unless they touch the water, see the birds, experience the trees, feel the wind and sun on their face. Personal experience is invaluable,” Hidalgo said, “I don’t think we can be citizens of a space like this without understanding the ecological dynamics.”