Inside an Episcopal School of Acadiana summer camp, hundreds of tiny building blocks were spread across desks and a plastic kiddie pool was filled almost to the top with the colorful pieces.
Students bent over elaborate scenes created with those blocks, snapped a single picture then moved some of the pieces a fraction before starting the process over again, working diligently to create a short stop-motion movie.
“When you’re doing tiny animation, you have to make it look smooth,” said 11-year-old Jae Rainey. “Animation is hard. The littlest mistake can set you back so far.”
Jae’s story follows the protagonist on his quest to find Wi-Fi, traveling through different worlds and stopping at nothing until he does. On day four of the week-long camp, Jae had taken about 500 frames that created a 48-second video.
The stop-action movie summer camp was created by ESA teacher Coty Eastin. She has two sons who love playing with building blocks and knew many of her students also liked building with the bricks.
Putting on the summer camp gave her a reason to research stop-action movies, which she said she was already interested in.
Eastin taught students the basics of storyboarding and some of the principles of animation. Before starting their projects, they talked about some of the things that worked well in other films, the obstacles they would have to overcome and resourcefulness, since the camp is only a week and students could only use the bricks Eastin brought.
Ella Shavell said one of her favorite things she’d learned in the camp was about easing, which helps animations look natural and less mechanical.
“I’m trying to keep the rules of animation in mind and make it realistic,” the 12-year-old said. “Easing makes it look more human like and adds that special touch.”
Ella’s story is set in a city that uses robotic animals to help people speak. Her protagonist meets someone who has never lived in the city and claims the city’s ruler is going to take away the animals so people can’t speak. The two must work together to stop the ruler.
Because she only had a week, instead of making a full movie, Ella decided to make a trailer for her story.
Hayes Hebert’s story follows the protagonist as he escapes sharks and sea monsters because he loves the oceans and sharks. He finished his 11-second movie Wednesday but was adding on to it Thursday with more monsters and sharks.
“I was nervous, but it came out better than I expected,” the 11-year-old said. “I would recommend this camp to people who like to create stuff out of their imagination.”
The summer camp was a way for Eastin, an English-language arts and social studies teacher, to connect with students outside of a traditional classroom setting. It was especially helpful to work with students in a place they were excited to work, when they may not feel as comfortable in an English or social studies class, she said.
“It’s very important for teachers to build relationships with their students and to connect with them about their interests,” Eastin said. “You start to see them as more than a student and learn more about who they are.”
