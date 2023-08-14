In Acadiana, school districts have seen an increase in the percentage of chronically absent students, a trend seen across the state and nationwide.
Students are determined chronically absent in Louisiana when they miss 15 or more days of school.
Last school year, all eight Acadiana parishes — Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes — saw an increase in the percentage of chronically absent students when compared to the 2021-2022 school year.
The percentages increased despite all but Vermilion Parish seeing a decrease in student enrollment when comparing February 2022 to February 2023.
The Louisiana Department of Education did not have historical data pertaining to chronic absenteeism before the 2021-2022 school year.
Absent students not only miss out not only on instruction but all the other things schools provide — meals, counseling, socialization. In the end, students who are chronically absent — missing 18 or more days a year, in most places — are at higher risk of not learning to read and eventually dropping out, the Associated Press reported.
“The long-term consequences of disengaging from school are devastating. And the pandemic has absolutely made things worse and for more students,” Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, a nonprofit addressing chronic absenteeism, told the AP.
Kids are staying home for myriad reasons — finances, housing instability, illness, transportation issues, school staffing shortages, anxiety, depression, bullying and generally feeling unwelcome at school.
And the effects of online learning linger: School relationships have frayed, and after months at home, many parents and students don't see the point of regular attendance.
“For almost two years, we told families that school can look different and that schoolwork could be accomplished in times outside of the traditional 8-to-3 day. Families got used to that,” Elmer Roldan, of Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, which helps schools follow up with absent students, told the AP.
In Louisiana, the chronic absenteeism rate was 23% for the 2022-2023 school year. That’s higher than the 2021-2022 school year when 19% of students were chronically absent.
Only 12 parishes decreased their chronic absenteeism rates between the two school years — Ascension, Bossier, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Charles, St. Helena, Tangipahoa West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Acadiana parishes reported the following percentages of chronically absent students:
Acadia Parish
- 2021-2022: 19%
- 2022-2023: 27%
Evangeline Parish
- 2021-2022: 9%
- 2022-2023: 22%
Iberia Parish
- 2021-2022: 17%
- 2022-2023: 19%
Lafayette Parish
- 2021-2022: 20%
- 2022-2023: 29%
St. Landry Parish
- 2021-2022: 20%
- 2022-2023: 29%
St. Martin Parish
- 2021-2022: 17%
- 2022-2023: 27%
St. Mary Parish
- 2021-2022: 14%
- 2022-2023: 26%
Vermilion Parish
- 2021-2022: 13%
- 2022-2023: 22%
Across the country, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened during the pandemic. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year, making them chronically absent, according to the most recent data available. Before the pandemic, only 15% of students missed that much school.
All told, an estimated 6.5 million additional students became chronically absent, according to the data, which was compiled by Stanford University education professor Thomas Dee in partnership with The Associated Press. Taken together, the data from 40 states and Washington, D.C., provides the most comprehensive accounting of absenteeism nationwide. Absences were more prevalent among Latino, Black and low-income students, according to Dee’s analysis.
For people who've long studied chronic absenteeism, the post-COVID era feels different. Some of the things that prevent students from getting to school are consistent — illness, economic distress — but “something has changed,” said Todd Langager, who helps San Diego County schools address absenteeism. He sees students who already felt unseen, or without a caring adult at school, feel further disconnected.
Alaska led in absenteeism, with 48.6% of students missing significant amounts of school. Alaska Native students’ rate was higher, 56.5%.
Most states have yet to release attendance data from 2022-23, the most recent school year. Based on the few that have shared figures, it seems the chronic-absence trend may have long legs. In Connecticut and Massachusetts, chronic absenteeism remained double its pre-pandemic rate.
____
AP education writer Sharon Lurye contributed from New Orleans; AP reporter Becky Bohrer contributed from Juneau. This story was reported and published in partnership with EdSource, a nonprofit newsroom that covers education in California. EdSource reporter Betty Márquez Rosales contributed reporting from Bakersfield.
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.