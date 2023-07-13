Stuff the Bus, which helps get school supplies to teachers and students in Acadiana, is in its final week of collecting items before packing them up for delivery.
The annual campaign put on by United Way of Acadiana is designed to help educators, who often pay for supplies for their own classrooms out of their personal budgets.
"With the shortage of educators statewide, it is important that we do our part to support the thousands of educators across our region," United Way of Acadiana spokesperson Margie Venable Horn said in a news release.
"By collecting supplies, we aim to support our educators in creating dynamic learning environments that inspire their students."
More than 90% of teachers use their money on classroom supplies and will average about $820 in spending, according to the National Education Association, a professional employee organization that advocates for public education.
Supplies are being collected in Acadia, Iberia, Lafyette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes at more than 50 locations. The United Way is collecting paper towels, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, disinfecting wipes, command hooks, kinder mats, Kleenex, towels, cardstock (colorful or white), construction paper, dry erase supplies, loose-leaf paper binders, crayons, scissors, glue, pencils, ink pens and notebooks.
The drive culminates on July 21 when a school bus will travel to a business drop-off location in each parish before taking it to the United Way of Acadiana, where everything will be stuffed in bags during a Day of Action on July 22.
The stuff the bus items will be collected at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21:
- Acadia Parish: Acadia Parish Education Center, 2402 N. Pakerson Ave., Crowley
- Iberia Parish: Community First Bank, 1101 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia
- Lafayette Parish: United Way of Acadiana, 215 E. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette
- St. Martin Parish: St. Martin Parish School Board Federal Programs Building, 625 Corporate Blvd., Breaux Bridge
- Vermilion Parish: United Way of Acadiana, 215 E. Pinhool Rd., Lafayette
In addition to donating items to one the supply locations or United Way of Acadiana, monetary donations can be made through Schoolplies, which will deliver supplies to United Way.
The United Way of Acadiana also will need volunteers who can help stuff bags during the Day of Action from 8 a.m. to noon on July 22.