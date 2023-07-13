Volunteers Rachelle Picard and Eric Marter organize school supplies to be delivered to St. Martin, Acadia and Vermilion Parishes for teachers to receive and use in their classrooms Friday, August 13, 2021, at the United Way of Acadiana warehouse in Lafayette, La. Logan Hensgens Pearce, volunteer and community engagement manager for United Way of Acadiana, said that over twenty thousand school supplies were donated this year through their annual Stuff the Bus campaign. United Way will hold a school supply shopping day for Lafayette Parish teachers next Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.