Most prospective teachers who graduated at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday have a job, if they want one. That’s what former dean Nathan Roberts said.
“There is a small number of graduates but there is still a huge, hot demand for teachers,” he said prior to the graduation ceremony at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Here’s how hot that demand is: One bachelor’s graduate, approached for an interview by this reporter, held up a hand and said, “I’ve already got a job!” She later explained that recruiters have been pressing recruits about openings for weeks, and she didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.
Alexis Cortez, who earned her bachelor’s in secondary education, is one graduate who said she’ll start work in January at L.J. Alleman Middle School in Lafayette. She has a special affection for that school: Her grandfather, Marion Cortez, used to be the principal there.
She’s “absolutely” sure she’s ready to teach, after weathering the pandemic, earning her degree and doing her student teaching at Acadiana High School. She’s a graduate of Acadiana Episcopal School.
Cortez, who started at UL Lafayette in 2018, said she and her classmates, because of COVID 19’s effect on schools, were forced to learn additional ways to teach, including using Zoom.
“Now we can teach virtually,” she said. “Our teachers are more diverse.”
Jacob Griffin from Lafourche Parish, who earned his bachelor’s in secondary education, said studying education was also exacerbated in his hometown of Larose because of Hurricane Ida, which did damage in Lafourche Parish. He’ll teach at South Lafourche High in Galliano.
“It taught me to work quick on my feet,” he said as he prepared for graduation. “We still have students affected by Hurricane Ida, which still presents challenges.”
But like Cortez, he said, while he studied and taught under adverse conditions, it toughened him up.
His experience, he said, was different than what he had envisioned his college years would be. Nonetheless, he said, he developed into a diehard Ragin’ Cajun, which he said he will remain for life.
For Marcy Miller of Crowley, her first semester in fall 2019 was what she expected. But the impact of COVID on the campus and the world made for a harrowing experience in her second semester.
“Halfway through the second semester, school stopped, which was so scary. It was not like anything you ever hear about college,” she said. A first-generation college student, she said she had little to compare that with. College itself was daunting, but so was the stoppage of face-to-face classes. There was little to do but press on.
Miller, who wants to be a basketball or softball coach, said “You had to learn how to learn by yourself.” Teachers were supportive and understanding, but she said you had to “double learn” — first the material itself and then the material online. She said because of online and hybrid classes, she didn’t “bond” with many other students, but because she worked a variety of jobs on campus, she bonded with the institution.
Lexi Newman of Midland, who graduated in kinesiology, said online and hybrid classes posed challenges because so much of studying in her major involved hands-on learning.
“It’s hard to grasp hands-on learning online,” she said.
While she appreciated how teachers tried extra hard to deliver the lessons, she said if she had known how the pandemic would affect her studies, she might have tried an easier major. Nonetheless, she said she still intends to find work as a physical therapy assistant, and “wouldn’t have done anything different” than she did.
Roberts said students who weathered the pandemic and hurricanes learned to be resilient and are especially prepared to teach elementary and high school students whose school years have been affected by adversity.
“They are better teachers because they are better at online and understand health issues,” he said. “They can ID students who have special problems and need more help and support.”
He said typically students who graduate in December seek the rare jobs when teachers take maternity leave or retire at midyear. But with so many position held by uncertified teachers, he said this graduating class is especially poised to land teaching jobs.