South Louisiana Community College hopes to make the academic transition easier for graduates of its two-year campus, hopeful of becoming teachers, to enter bachelor’s degree programs in education at four-year schools.
Stasia T. Herbert-McZeal, liberal arts dean at SLCC, said SLCC has met with education school officials at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The two-year school hopes to eventually offer as many as four or five lower-level education courses — one, this semester — on its campus that would transfer with SLCC graduates to four-year institutions.
The goal: Provide a seamless transfer into the junior year for community college graduates and prospective teachers into the four-year education programs at UL Lafayette and NSU, which provides an online teacher prep program.
“We’ve been talking about it for a while,” Herbert-McZeal said last week. “Our (two-year) graduates would have 60 credits with us at graduation, no remedials and would then enter the junior year for specialized education classes at the university.” Sixty credits is around half of the number of credits needed to complete a bachelor’s degree in education.
Herbert-McZeal said the first transferable course would be an introduction to education course equivalent to those offered at four-year schools. That first course, which would involve instruction from working teachers, would “open students’ eyes to everything about being a teacher.”
Andre Perez, executive director for academic initiatives at SLCC, said the community college used to offer courses that introduced students to education, but hasn’t offered those courses for several years. The old courses focused more on the care and development of children than teaching school, he said; they didn’t offer a direct pathway into teaching. The new courses will, he said.
Under its cooperative efforts with UL Lafayette and NSU, SLCC itself would not offer an education degree, which requires four years, but it would offer students in its general studies degree program with some credits that would be transferrable to an education degree program elsewhere, Herbert-McZeal said.
Creating an SLCC pathway to an education career through UL Lafayette and Northwestern State represents one strategy for meeting the statewide need for more classroom teachers. A statewide effort to attract new teachers involves myriad, layered efforts to interest students as young as middle school in the teaching profession.
With declining numbers of people entering teaching programs, SLCC decided there was an opportunity to help prepare students for a professional field that offers important jobs. The demand for more teachers is clear: Louisiana public schools began the 2022-23 academic year needing another 2,500 certified teachers in their classrooms. Many Louisiana K-12 public schools are making do with long-term substitute teachers, teacher retirees who are returning to the classroom and uncertified teachers who are hired when no one else is available. But the better remedy would be to increase the number of people who are interested in earning education degrees and guiding them toward teaching credentials and jobs.
A nola.com story last fall said about 50,000 of Louisiana’s 690,000 students go without a regular teacher every day. Louisiana has the fifth-highest number of uncertified teachers at 9% and fourth-most teachers in their first or second year of teaching — 16% — according to a spring 2022 audit.
On Friday, representatives of Lafayette Public Schools System, UL Lafayette, SLCC and various community stakeholder groups with an interest in education met at UL Lafayette to discuss how a grant, secured by the public schools to help with recovery from hurricanes in recent years, might help create and bolster the next generation of educators. Those discussions are ongoing as the group moves from the planning stages of using the funds to implementing their plans.
Aimee Barber, who teaches education at UL, said the group’s discussions would include teacher shortages and how to encourage new waves of prospective teachers, starting with programs offered through Educators Rising, which introduces students starting as early as middle school through college about teaching careers.
Lafayette Parish schools offers an Educators Rising group to more than 60 participating students who are considering the teaching profession. The idea is to reach students early and connect them with professionals who will talk with them about teaching.
The group operates on the UL campus, too, and Herbert-McZeal said UL Lafayette’s education school has invited SLCC students interested in teaching to join the group there.
Educators Rising groups do club activities and service projects, in addition to attending meetings and learning about the profession. High school students interested in teaching also visit UL Lafayette to meet with education faculty members and discuss what teacher education programs offer. At the Friday meeting to discuss the grant, proponents said they consider the clubs to be part of a pipeline for encouraging young people to pursue teaching careers.
SLCC and its fledgling effort to prepare students for teaching careers is another part of that multi-layered pipeline and Herbert-McZeal said she hopes it will become an important part. Students will register for that first education course at SLCC this month. The course will grant three credit hours and last 12 weeks, starting in February.
The first class, she said, will involve insights from “boots-on-the-ground” teachers who will give students an unvarnished view of teaching, a tough but rewarding career.
“We want to give students realistic ideas to make career decisions, going forward,” she said. “Teachers have been leaving the profession. We want to create new opportunities for students to someday get into it.”