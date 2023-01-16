Teurlings Catholic High School teacher Craig Wall knows the life-long rewards that being on a speech and debate team can have on a student.
Wall was once a shy high-schooler who benefited from the skills he learned on the team. Now, Wall is leading the next generation of students engaging in speech and debate and has been recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association for his dedicated work.
“This award means that I've been fortunate enough to have been around some incredibly talented kids,” Wall said. “This award shows more what the people on the team have been able to accomplish than anything I’ve personally accomplished.”
Wall received the Diamond Coach Award for the second time in his career. The award recognizes a coach who combines excellence and longevity, according to the National Speech and Debate Association. Coaches are awarded points based on their team’s participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work, all of which add up to achieving a Diamond Award.
Junior Gracie Cormier said she found out about Wall’s achievement on her own through the association’s website.
“My first thought was, ‘well, finally,'" she said. “Mr. Wall really deserves it because he puts so much time and effort into it. And is just overall like a great coach.”
“It’s also a testament to just how long he’s spent in this event because he's been doing it since he was, like, a kid,” she added. “It really shows the love for it.”
Wall will be officially recognized with the Diamond Coach Award in June at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Arizona.
From student competitor to Diamond Coach Award
When Wall joined his own speech and debate team at Comeaux High School, he found others like himself. He found an amazing group of friends, made life-long connections and learned skills that he’s been able to apply I his career.
It’s what encouraged him to start a speech and debate team at Northside High School when he started there in about 2008 and to lead the team at Teurlings for the past 10 years.
“There's some kids they don't fit into this pure athlete or pure academic,” he said. “But they have talent and it just it gives them a chance to find out about that part of themselves.”
Cormier said Wall is an encouraging figure for students on the team. He won’t discourage students from participating in an event or push them into an event they aren’t interested in. And he brings his own experiences as a student competitor to the table.
“It’s definitely helpful whenever it comes to coaching because he knows what it’s like, what he liked as a competitor,” she said. “And he also understands the atmosphere of being really stressed and having to do all these things.”
Watching students transform over time is one of Wall’s favorite parts of being a coach.
“When you see them go from that shy, timid person to someone who's grown up and confident and ready to go out into the world, it's rewarding,” he said. “I’m just glad that they have the opportunity to do that to develop their talent and to have the stage to go to.”
Wall said since the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person gatherings, speech and debate team numbers fell. He’s hoping more schools and students will get involved as in-person competitions have resumed.
Cormier joined Teurlings’s team because she was told she was good at debating. But she stayed because of the people, one of the reasons she would encourage other students to join their own speech and debate teams.
“It’s really good for college applications,” she said. “That’s part of the reason why a lot of people join, but I found that’s not the reason I stayed.
"The reason I stayed is because of the people and the experiences. I’ve been open to so many more opportunities.”