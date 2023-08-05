The new school year is just around the corner. But how much progress did Acadiana students make last school year?
The Louisiana Department of Education released the results of the annual LEAP exams on Wednesday, with Acadiana struggling to top its pre-pandemic numbers.
Below are the top ten schools in the Acadiana area, based on having the highest percentages of students that scored mastery or above, a level that indicates a student is ready to advance to the next grade.
Statewide, 33% of students scored mastery or better.
Top 10 performing Acadiana area schools
- Early College Academy — 91%
- Myrtle Place Elementary School — 76%
- Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts — 66%
- Ernest Gallet Elementary School — 65%
- Egan Elementary School — 64%
- Cecil Picard Elementary School at Maurice — 62%
- Seventh Ward Elementary School — 61%
- Indian Bayou Elementary School — 60%
- Green T. Lindon Elementary School — 60%
- Evangeline Elementary School — 60%
Don't see your school on this list? Search this statewide database to see how it did.