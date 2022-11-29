Lafayette and Louisiana officials signed off on agreements Tuesday that will help enable the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Namur in Belgium to create a student exchange between the two institutions.
The agreement, which was signed in Belgium earlier this semester, will enable a UL student to spend the fall 2023 semester at the Belgian university. During the spring 2024 semester, a student from the University of Namur will spend a semester at UL.
“With the partnership we’re formalizing with the University of Namur, we now have agreements with 38 universities in 16 countries, and each represents an opportunity to create mutual understanding, promote cooperation and strengthen our academic and research missions,” said E. Joseph Savoie, UL president. He said such exchanges “broaden our connection to the world and enhance the perspective of students and faculty members who participate in them.”
Namur and Lafayette have been “twin cities” since the 1970s. This university partnership was finalized in cooperation with the Council on Development of French in Louisiana; the International Relations Commission of the city of Namur; Namur-Lafayette ASBL, which promotes the twinning relationship between the two cities; and La Fondation Louisiane, a nonprofit that generates financial resources for the support of Louisiana’s French culture and language, including scholarships.
La Fondation will fund a scholarship for a UL student who is selected to study at Namur.
The Louisiana scholarship honors former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, a UL alumna, and her husband, Raymond, a longtime UL coach and administrator.
A CODOFIL spokesman said participation is open to undergraduates and graduate students. Their studies need not be focused on the French language or Belgium, but scholarship recipients from Louisiana should be proficient French speakers, at least to the level of advanced intermediate — for example, they must be able to take their classes in the French language at Namur.
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the Lafayette-Namur relationship is longstanding — more than four decades in duration. Namur has participated in cultural events in Lafayette, including the symphony and Festival International, he said.
William Arceneaux, founder and chair of the nonprofit La Fondation Louisiane, which provides scholarships for French language students, said the local signings, which took place at the Alumni Center at UL, were “bittersweet.” The scholarships honor former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, who died in 2019, and her husband, Raymond, a longtime UL administrator who was buried this week following his Nov. 19 death.
Kristin Sanders, assistant secretary of the Office of Cultural Development, said the scholarships were “a beautiful way to honor the Blancos.”
The University of Namur enrolls more than 7,000 students in a city of 110,000. UL enrolls about 15,000 students in a city of about 120,000. Both research universities have numerous doctoral programs and international students.
Savoie said both universities seek to preserve the cultures of their communities.