Graduation Day at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is like Opening Day for the Office of Facility Management.
Scott Hebert, director, facility management, said his office is in charge of maintenance and repairs and keeps tabs on much of the new construction on campus that is contracted out — much of it done during the summer.
“During the summer, the campus is pretty empty,” Hebert said. “For us, it’s our busiest time of the year. In two months, we try to accomplish a year’s worth of work.”
That work includes attending to housing units and other campus buildings, determining where new windows, heating and cooling units are needed and tending to refreshing common-use areas.
As soon as spring semester ends, he said, construction begins all over campus. This summer that work will include major repairs at Agnes Edwards Hall, Baker Hall, Huger Hall, Bonin Hall and Coronna Hall.
There will be work done on the food court at Agnes Edwards, common areas will be refreshed, as will furniture. There will be some flooring done in Agnes Edwards.
There will be changes at the Student Union, as well, with the addition of two high-profile shops — Starbucks and Chick-fil-A — both requested by students who wanted some name-brand providers not on campus. Both may be ready for the fall semester.
Along with those projects, Hebert provided updates on a host of high-profile projects that have been completed, are nearing completion, or will possibly be in the works in coming years.
Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center: The center opened in 2019 in temporary quarters in Abdalla Hall on UL’s Research Campus. But plans all along called for its move to permanent quarters in a 5,300-square-foot space on the third floor of the Edith DuPre Library.
Hebert said his crew has completed a “pre-punch” list with contractors. A couple of minor things remain.
“We are just about ready for the fixtures, furniture and equipment,” he said. “The actual renovation is complete, 100% complete next week.”
That’s when furniture and equipment will be moved in in time for the center’s opening, scheduled for fall. He said the start date is in August, when students will arrive.
The 501 St. Mary Building: This is part of the multimillion dollar effort to build a Health Sciences campus at UL Lafayette. First up: transform the fourth floor of this building into classroom space to accommodate some 200 to 300 upper-level nursing students.
Hebert said UL is ahead of schedule on that project, which started in mid-spring.
“We will complete construction on July 15, and we are working to order desks, tables and chairs, which will be installed prior to July,” he said. This first project will cost about $1 million. The goal: Get the classroom space operating by the start of the fall semester so that other nursing students can occupy classroom space now used by the upper classmen on the main campus.
Hebert said work has included knocking down walls to provide for several larger classrooms for 70 to 100 students. More construction is planned in the building. A new building is planned behind this one on the site of the former oncology department.
“The building been vacant a while. There is a lot of deferred maintenance and lots of infrastructure repairs are needed,” he said.
Our Lady of Wisdom Church & Catholic Student Center: This is a long-term project with most of the work to be handled by Diocese of Lafayette. But Hebert said when the Diocese and the university swapped land and cash that involved former diocesan hospital property on St. Mary Boulevard and UL Lafayette property adjacent to the Earl K. Long Gym, some of the agreements included UL Lafayette doing work on the existing storm drainage line.
Hebert said rerouting the line may begin as early as next month. UL will also trim oak trees to permit raising the canopy for the new Wisdom and will reroute a sewer line to which the new building will connect.
Hebert said the new church and student center plans are in the design phase and construction is not expected to begin until summer 2024. Parking, he said, will be behind the church and next to the Long building; the church and the university will share parking.
School of Engineering building: A 70,000-square-foot College of Engineering facility that will help enhance instruction and improve research and technology development skills was announced about nine months ago. Hebert said it is in the “design development phase” and is moving well through the state Facility Planning and Control office.
While the university is the manager of the $21 million project, the state is the “authority figure,” he said. Designers and contractors are on board and construction may begin as early as March or as late as October 2024.
Antoun Solar Engineering Lab: Built using a lead gift from the two UL Lafayette alums, the facilty, announced in February 2022, is complete. Hebert said a public opening for the facilty, now in use, may come this summer.
The facility includes 4,500 square feet for instruction and research. It is located on Eraste Landry, in UL’s Research Park.
The J. Arthur Roy House: Work on the Roy House, located at the intersection of University Avenue and Johnston Street, has been completed at a cost of more than $1 million. The oldest building on campus, it houses the Center for Louisiana Studies.
Hebert said work remains on the Roy House grounds, including the creation of a garden area with additional parking behind the facility and some pedestrian-friendly modifications to help people navigate the property on expanded walkways.
University Lab School UL Lafayette has acquired a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building in the Research Park, where the College of Education hopes to develop a pre-K through high school lab school, the first on campus since 1977.
Modifying the existing building is expected to be cheaper than building from scratch. The 70,000 square foot building was used by the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Right now, Hebert said, the project remains in the “wish phase” but by securing the building from the federal government and gaining state approval from the UL Board of Supervisors, the project has taken big steps forward.
“It’s a ways from happening,” he said. “If they get capital outlay funding this year, they could select designers.”
That, he said, might put groundbreaking some three to five years off.