The University of Louisiana at Lafayette received more than $44 million from the Louisiana legislature in capital funding for the new fiscal year, about $8 million more than LSU.
The money will go toward renovating existing buildings on campus and to building labs and training facilities.
The money from House Bill 2, authored by Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, details state-funded capital projects. The funding is paid out through general obligation bonds and the capital outlay savings fund.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill last month and the fiscal year started July 1.
The largest sum of money given to UL — $15 million — will go toward the construction of a kinesiology, hospitality management and athletic administration complex.
UL’s Lafayette campus was allotted about $8 million more in funding than Louisiana State University, which received about $35.6 million in state funding.
The University of Louisiana System, which is comprised of nine university and colleges in the state, took home the largest bulk of funding given to higher education for construction — about $193 million.
More than $35 million was awarded to replace Northwestern State University’s primary academic building. The 73,200-square-foot building will replace John S. Kyser Hall, which was built in 1968.
Southeastern University is receiving about $20 million to renovate D. Vickers Hall, which serves the English, theatre, foreign language and communication programs.
Nicholls is receiving about $20 million for a new nursing building and the University of Louisiana at Monroe is receiving more than $16 million for renovations to its health science complex.
While they didn’t receive as much funding as the University of Louisiana System, the LSU system was granted more than $130 million and the Southern University System was granted $60 million.
LSU Health in Shreveport will get $26 million for a medical education and wellness center and LSU’s Baton Rouge campus received $14.5 million for repairs and additions to its veterinary medicine facilities.
Southern University AgCenter received more than $19 million for a disaster relief mega shelter and Southern received about $14.7 million for a 109,000-square-foot STEM complex.
What projects are being funded at UL’s Lafayette campus?
- Foster Hall renovation: $444,173
- DeCloucet Hall renovation: $500,000
- Billeaud Hall renovation: $500,000
- Montgomery Hall renovation: $500,000
- Madison Hall renovation: $800,000
- Performing Arts Center complex : $1,000,000
- Sciences lab/classroom building: $1,250,000
- Learning lab: $2,000,000
- Property acquisition: $2,000,000
- Engineering Building: $7,084,464
- Health care education and training facility and UL/LSU health science education collaboration building: $13,249,968
- Kinesiology, hospitality management, and athletic administration complex: $15,000,000