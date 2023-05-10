April Bourlet will tell you up front that she loves challenges and problem-solving.
If she needed new challenges during her undergraduate years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Engineering, well, problem solved in March 2020. That was in her second semester, freshman year, when COVID-19 shut down the campus and sent students packing for home.
Bourlet, of LaPlace, said learning online proved a steep challenge — “extremely difficult,” she said — in her quest for a chemical engineering degree. She much prefers face-to-face classes and quick access to her professors, which she got in abundance, especially when the university transitioned back on campus in 2020-2021.
Read more: Innovative planner suggests Lafayette can fashion itself into a competitive location
“I took advantage of the ability to walk up to the professors’ doors and ask questions,” she said this week. “That’s when you learn the most.”
She said it made her more grateful than ever to have the chance to study at a university, an opportunity her parents didn’t get. It made her more passionate about learning, and taught her to “push more.”
That undergraduate experience will end this week at UL Lafayette graduation, where she will be honored as the top bachelor’s graduate this spring. She’ll go to work for International Paper in Bogalusa, where she previously had an internship.
Adam Ortego will be honored this week as UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate. Ortego, who earned his master’s in the School of Architecture and Design, is a Lafayette High graduate who also earned his bachelor’s in architecture at UL Lafayette.
Like Bourlet, he weathered the pandemic’s challenges in the last year of his undergraduate work and through graduate school. He chose to remain at UL for graduate school, he said, because he was comfortable in the community and culture of design presented there.
“I was born here and attended UL events,” he said. He said the College of Arts offered him the chance to be creative and do experimental research that was “important to me.”
He’ll continue to work professionally here for a while, then move to an urban area for more professional seasoning. He said he may eventually return home to Lafayette to settle.
Bourlet is among eight undergraduate award finalists; all represented their individual colleges at UL. Others honored were Lane Bergeron, College of Education & Human Development; Amy Dartez, Ray P. Authement College of Sciences; Mary Harrel, College of the Arts; Victoria Marks, B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration; Cydnei Meredith, College of Liberal Arts; Kameron Miller, College of Nursing & Health Sciences; Celia A. Theaux, University College.
In addition to Ortego, others who represented master’s programs on campus were Léa Fougerolle, modern languages, College of Liberal Arts; Kevin Hilbun, School of Music & Performing Arts in the College of the Arts; Oakley Montgomery, English, College of Liberal Arts; Brianna Sadighian, psychology, College of Liberal Arts; Emily Walker, School of Kinesiology, College of Education & Human Development; Joshua Wilson, College of Engineering.
UL Lafayette graduation
Friday:
Cajundome. 9 a.m. College of Engineering.
Cajundome. 1 p.m. College of Liberal Arts.
Cajundome Convention Center. 9 a.m. College of the Arts.
Cajundome Convention Center. 1 p.m. University College.
Saturday:
Cajundome. 9 a.m. Ray P. Authement College of Sciences.
Cajundome. 1 p.m. B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.
Cajundome Convention Center. 9 a.m. College of Education and Human Development.
Cajundome Convention Center. 1 p.m. College of Nursing & Health Sciences.
South Louisiana Community College
More than 500 students will graduate from South Louisiana Community College at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
Those students will have earned an associate degree, technical diploma, certificate of technical studies or high school equivalency diploma.
Spring 2023 graduates will represent a diverse group of students who have completed a range of programs offered by SLCC, including studies in business, information technology and technical studies; liberal arts and humanities; nursing and allied health; STEM, transportation and energy; and adult basic education.
"Graduation is a significant milestone in our students' lives, and it is an honor to celebrate their accomplishments with them,” SLCC Chancellor Vincent June. “We are incredibly proud of our graduates and the hard work they have put in to achieve this momentous occasion. We see graduation as a beginning, for our graduates, and for our community."
The commencement will be emceed by SLCC Foundation Vice President Gregory Daigle, partner and financial adviser of Pinnacle Group. Blaise Zuschlag, executive vice president of Acadian Cos., and student speaker Timothy Stroud will address the graduates.
The public is invited to attend and also encouraged to visit the SLCC website to stream the ceremony online. Viewers can connect by visiting www.solacc.edu.