The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's decade-long fundraising effort, “Together: The Campaign for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette,” has collected money or pledges for $400 million, more than 80% of the announced goal.
UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie announced the campaign’s progress last week during the State of the University speech, which launched the 2023-24 academic year.
“Private dollars are important,” Savoie said. “They enable the University to meet its most essential needs by offsetting limits in state funding. Donors provide scholarships for students and endowed support for faculty members, while enhancing the university’s community service mission."
The campaign generated $40 million by the end of June, the end of the 2022-23 year. That was the second-largest annual fundraising total in university history. The number of donors has passed 26,900 donors who have contributed to the campaign to date.
The campaign raised more than $300 million before Savoie announced the end of the silent campaign with a more public phase that began in November 2021. It is the largest single fundraising initiative in UL Lafayette history.
UL Lafayette said fundraising priorities include:
• Student success and teaching, including increasing scholarship access; enhancing teaching and learning environments; and optimizing facilities for students.
• Research and discovery, including attracting and retaining top-tier faculty members; expanding research programs and partnerships; and enhancing research.
• Service to the community, which includes creating and enhancing performance spaces; expanding impact on K-12 public education; and strengthening the University’s role in health care workforce creation.
The two largest investments in campus history – $20 million from LHC Group to the College of Nursing & Health Sciences and $15 million from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics – were part of this campaign. Both were received in 2021.
In an issued statement, the university said last year’s gifts included a $1 million estate gift from the Duhon family to establish a Board of Regents Support Fund Endowed Chair in Librarianship; a $700,000 gift from the Shirley Alexander estate to establish an endowed scholarship fund in education; and a $600,000 pledge from ExxonMobil for two endowed scholarships and two community outreach directors for the Energy Institute of Louisiana and the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center to advance energy innovation.
Philanthropic gifts last year also enabled renovations to the Earl K. Long Gym, home of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball, supported the new engineering building and student success programs and the expansion of the new Health Sciences Campus, a statement from the university said. UL Lafayette’s Alumni Association also had the most successful Gala in its history, raising nearly $1 million to support new strategic initiatives and university campaign priorities.
“And there’s more to come as we continue to work together,” said John Blohm, vice president for University Advancement and CEO of the UL Lafayette Foundation. “Our friends are dreaming big and infusing UL Lafayette’s academic, research and service missions with an intense energy. This momentum will benefit the community we are proud to serve and the students who come here to pursue their dreams.”