Gov. Murphy J. Foster had plenty of good reasons on July 14, 1898, to sign into law the legislation that created what is now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Foster noted that Mrs. Maxim E. Girard and her son, Crow Girard, president of the Bank of Lafayette, had donated 25 acres at the edge of Lafayette where the school might be built. The donation was worth $2,500.
He noted, as well, that Lafayette citizens gave a cash bonus of $5,000 and the Lafayette Police Jury added another $3,000 to locate the new school in Lafayette rather than in New Iberia or Scott, two cities that competed to host the new school. Important, too, was that Lafayette OK’d an annual tax of 2 mills on the dollar on assessed valuation of property for 10 years to support the proposed school.
UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, in launching the institution’s 125th anniversary year at an ice cream social Friday, cited local citizens’ erstwhile efforts to land the new school in what was then a tightly packed population center of 3,500 people. Come August, Savoie said, UL Lafayette will welcome a freshmen class of some 3,500.
Foster’s reasons for agreeing to sign off on the new school were recounted in “A Brief History of the University of Southwestern Louisiana 1900 to 1960,” published in 1973 by Florent Hardy, a UL Lafayette alum and the state’s former archivist.
Friday’s celebratory event marked the 125th anniversary of the institution but also launches events to mark the anniversary year through graduation day in May 2024. UL Lafayette spokesperson Jennifer Stephens said events are planned for the opening week of the fall semester, at Homecoming, on Jan. 1 and within the eight colleges of the university.
Savoie said that proponents of creating the Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute in 1898 were forward looking and thought of it “not as an institution for today but for tomorrow.” Among the forward looking proponents was Sen. Robert Martin of Breaux Bridge, who said children in the state’s southwestern region needed education in the arts and sciences and needed preparation to help regional development.
He first offered legislation for the school in 1896 — it was vetoed for lack of funding — and in 1898, when Foster kept his promise to Martin to approve his bill with appropriate funds — alas, for White students only. In that last decade of the 19th century, fewer than half of Lafayette’s children received any schooling and 38% over the age of 10 were illiterate. Most education was provided through churches. Lafayette had no high school, southwestern Louisiana had no public college.
Friday’s event took place in the corner of campus near Johnston and University, where UL Lafayette’s first president, Edwin L. Stephens, first planted live oaks on Jan. 1, 1901 — before the first students arrived. His goal then was to provide shade for the institution’s future students, including those who gathered to hear short addresses from Savoie and Colby Hebert, a rising senior from Lafayette who is president of the Student Government Association.
A statue of Stephens was located short strides from the ice cream line.
Savoie said that, like Stephens, UL Lafayette’s faithful must continue to plant oaks — an oak planting effort is scheduled for New Year’s Day — as well as to work for the future of the institution’s well-being. Stephens himself never had the chance to enjoy the shade provided by most of the trees he planted, Savoie said, but others at the institution did.
Hebert said he is not unlike UL Lafayette’s first students who enrolled in 1901 and might not have had a chance to attend higher education without this campus. The campus changes lives today, just like it did then, Hebert, a Southside High graduate, said.
“My life is forever altered,” he said, “and I am eternally grateful.”