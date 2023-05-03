Melinda Oberleitner, dean of the College of Nursing,Thursday, speaks to reporters during a press conference to announce that LHC Group, a Lafayette-based home health care company, will donate $20 million to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to benefit the College of Nursing and Allied Health, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at UL in Lafayette, La.March 25, 2021, at UL in Lafayette, La.