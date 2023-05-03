The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General, will create an accelerated bachelor’s in nursing degree program to address the critical need for registered nurses throughout Acadiana and beyond.
Ochsner Lafayette General is Acadiana’s largest non-profit regional health system.
UL Lafayette and Ochsner’s announced the Accelerated BSN Program on Wednesday on campus. The College of Nursing & Health Sciences and its LHC Group · Myers School of Nursing will enable students who hold a bachelor’s in any field to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing in less time.
The goal is to produce more qualified, highly skilled nurses who can enter the healthcare workforce at a time when the state and nation are facing an increasingly critical shortage. The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects more than 1.1 million new nurses will be needed by 2030. A separate analysis estimated the national need will grow to 2.1 million nurses by 2025.
“The UL Lafayette · Ochsner Accelerated BSN Program answers a nationwide challenge that’s certainly being felt in our region,” said Interim Dean Lisa Broussard of UL’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences in a prepared statement.
“We’re pleased to partner with Ochsner Lafayette General to answer a critical shortage that’s facing our healthcare workforce, both in the region and across the nation,” UL President Joseph Savoie said in advance remarks. “The University is one of the largest producers of healthcare professionals in the state; nearly a quarter of our students enter a healthcare or social assistance field after graduation, and 75% of our alumni choose to remain in Louisiana five years after completing a bachelor’s degree.
“So, this Accelerated BSN program helps us produce more nurses who are overwhelmingly likely to remain in the state. As a result, the University is enhancing the commitment we share with Ochsner to create a healthier Louisiana.”
Last year, Ochsner offered 5,600 clinical placements to undergraduate students from a variety of nursing programs. Partnering with UL Lafayette, Ochsner Lafayette General will offer nursing students critical training with clinical faculty and clinical placements – eliminating a common barrier nursing programs encounter when seeking experience for students.
“It’s an honor to partner with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and build on our legacy of excellence in training the healthcare workforce of the future,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, executive vice president and chief academic officer for Ochsner Health. He said nurses were heroes during the pandemic, but many have since left the profession due to pressures during that time. Nurses put their own health at risk, he added.
Ochsner Lafayette General will invest $2.8 million in the Accelerated BSN program for faculty and staff support and for operational expenses. The investment also covers student tuition for nursing courses; students will cover costs for prerequisites. In exchange, program participants must contractually commit to work for Ochsner Lafayette General for three years after graduation.
Applicants who completed a bachelor’s degree in any field from an institutionally accredited college or university with at least a 3.0 GPA are qualified to enroll in the program.
The 120-credit-hour program consists of 70 credit hours of nursing courses and 50 credit hours of general education prerequisites. Nursing courses can be completed in 15 months.
Transfer credits for general education courses completed during the student’s previous bachelor’s degree program will be applied to the accelerated BSN program.
Broussard said although nurses were beset with unusual pressures during the pandemic, UL Lafayette's nursing programs retained their students and interest in nursing remained stable.
She said students in the shorter, intensive program will receive training at Ochsner facilities as part of the program.
The College of Nursing & Health Sciences plans to offer the program’s first nursing courses beginning in May 2024. Visit https://louisiana.edu/ochsner-bsn or call 337-482-5604 for more information.