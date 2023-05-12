Kristan Ordogne spent five years in college but it took 11 years to complete them.
The Egan mom, 30, a graduate of Crowley High, interrupted her quest for a petroleum engineering degree to have four children, all of whom were in attendance Friday with her husband, Chase, at University of Louisiana at Lafayette's graduation ceremonies.
Ordogne was among more than 1,500 students scheduled to graduate Friday and Saturday.
“I survived,” she said with a wide smile as she recounted her efforts to graduate. She had son William after high school with her first pregnancy, started on the higher education track at 20, then added son Luke, now 7, and twins Adrian and Audry, both 5, along the way. She re-enrolled in engineering courses when the youngest two started pre-school.
People would ask her, “Are you crazy?” when she said she was going to complete her degree but she found time to be a loving wife and mom and take on the challenges of calculus, thermodynamics and petrolphysics and formation evaluation.
Her efforts included lots of support from her husband, her mom and mother-in-law, she said. But she said in addition to securing her degree, she is most proud of setting an example for her children.
“I had long nights of study,” she said, which oftentimes included putting the kids to bed at 8 p.m. and studying her courses until 2.
She took six years off in total, culminating with picking up her degree Friday morning.
Now, she said, she’s looking for remote work in reservoir engineering but leaves UL Lafayette giving her alma mater this evaluation: 10 out of 10 for the attention and support she got from the College of Engineering.
Ordogne’s classmate Heather Odom of Ville Platte said she, too, was pleased with her experience at UL Lafayette. She said she’s still hunting employment — she’d prefer landing work in Louisiana — after graduating with a degree in chemical engineering. She said the pandemic, which affected classroom delivery and lab work, was “all right,” but now the focus is on finding the job.
Jose Ventura, of El Salvador, transferred to UL Lafayette for three years of study, completing his petroleum engineering degree. He’s found work with oilfield services giant Schlumberger, and will work offshore.
He said the toughest part of studying through the pandemic was coming back in person for classes. But the unusual course deliveries during COVID-19 made studying interesting, he said, and helped him to learn on his own.
“It was worth it,” he said. “These were nice people here, welcoming people.”
Tyrone Wilson Jr. of New Orleans, who earned his bachelor’s in architecture in the College of the Arts, completed most of his degree requirements during the pandemic. He enrolled at UL Lafayette in the fall of 2019, encountered the pandemic the following semester, and completed his coursework in May as the pandemic was declared over.
“Architecture is tough, time consuming,” he said. “The workload is a lot but I learned a lot. It pays off today.”
Wilson said he’s interviewing for an internship with a design build firm next week, but will return in the fall for his master’s, which is required for gaining his license.
His parents, Tyrone Wilson Sr. and Shelita Wilson, were among those awaiting the start of graduation ceremonies Friday morning. They said their daughter graduated at Southern University in New Orleans in 2019 and Tyrone’s younger brother is in the Class of ’25 at Louisiana Tech.
They said their son graduated Delgado Community College in drafting before attending UL Lafayette.
“For him to be here is awesome,” his father said.
Engineering and College of the Arts students graduated Friday morning. College of Liberal Arts and University College students were scheduled to graduate Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, College of Science students and College of Education and Human Development students were scheduled to graduate in the morning, with College of Business Administration and College of Nursing and Health Sciences students graduating in the afternoon.