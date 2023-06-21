A program to bolster the nursing corps at Ochsner Lafayette General and Ochsner Clinic Foundation was scheduled for review by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors on Thursday.
The supervisors will meet in New Orleans.
Ochsner and UL Lafayette announced in May an accelerated program that seeks to graduate 70 nurses with a bachelor’s degree in a program that has been condensed in duration to about 15 months.
The program would launch with its first students in May 2024 and would enroll students who’ve earned a bachelor’s degree in areas outside of nursing. Students would apply 50 credit hours of their earned degree in another major as general education credits and would have to earn an additional 70 credit hours through the College of Nursing & Health Sciences and its LHC Group — Myers School of Nursing to graduate with their nursing degree.
Board approval was expected, a spokesman for UL Lafayette said Wednesday.
The program itself is designed to meet the imminent demand for more registered nurses at Ochsner Lafayette General and its clinics. OLG is the largest non-profit regional health system in southwestern Louisiana.
Supporters of the new program said the goal is to produce more qualified, highly skilled nurses who can enter the healthcare workforce at a time when the state and nation are facing an increasingly critical shortage of nurses. The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects more than a million new nurses will be needed in the coming years.
OLF will offer nursing students critical training with clinical faculty and clinical placements — eliminating a common barrier nursing programs encounter when seeking experience for students. Those who enter the program will sign agreements to work for the hospital system for at least three years while the hospital system will pay almost $25,000 in tuition per nurse. Students must commit to the work before they will be allowed to enter the program.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation will provide UL Lafayette $358,420 per year for three years to cover the cost of faculty, staff and operations for each of the first cohorts or RNs that will graduate the UL Lafayette program.
In touting the program at its announcement, UL President E. Joseph Savoie said, “The university is one of the largest producers of healthcare professionals in the state; nearly a quarter of our students enter a healthcare or social assistance field after graduation, and 75% of our alumni choose to remain in Louisiana five years after completing a bachelor’s degree.
“So, this Accelerated BSN program helps us produce more nurses who are overwhelmingly likely to remain in the state. As a result, the university is enhancing the commitment we share with Ochsner to create a healthier Louisiana.”