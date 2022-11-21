Enthusiasts at The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated Monday as that institution took a great stride forward, passing rigorous professional standards to earn accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.
LouAnne Greenwald, museum director, said accreditation will enable the museum to borrow or receive for display more prestigious collections and pieces. She said the museum attained the accreditation on its second effort, but the process took many years.
“I came here in 2014,” she said, “and that has been the goal for the board and the university since.”
She said accreditation from the Washington, D.C., area alliance represents an “industry stamp of approval” that ensures museums operate by the best practices.
“If you wanted a master work from elsewhere, you need to be accredited to show that you can take care of these one-of-a-kind objects,” she said.
She said the museum, using federal funding, went through two assessments and peer reviews after spending more than a year preparing core documents. Those were submitted to the accrediting agency before The Hilliard Art Museum got the “blessing” to make application. Application was made in January, the last visit was in August.
She said the museum had to explain its mission, code of ethics, preparedness for emergencies, its collection plan, education program and more. Only about 10% of U.S. museums earn accreditation.
“A lot of museums don’t have the resources to do this,” she said. “We were fortunate to take it on.”
She said accreditation raises the profile of the museum and the process is a learning tool for the staff, whose members learn well what the standards are.
Kathryn Scurlock, who chairs the museum’s Hilliard Society, said recognition of accreditation will be displayed as part of the museum’s printed matter and will help the museum partner with other like museums.
“This just doesn’t come with an application,” said Madlyn Hilliard, a longtime adviser to the museum. “It involved work by LuAnne, the board and the staff. It’s a rigorous process that involves several levels of achievement.”
She said the museum professionals and E. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, deserve credit for starting and completing the arduous process.
“It’s a very big deal,” said Paul Hilliard, who made his first contribution to the museum in 1967, before it was open. That was when Lafayette businessman Maurice Heymann donated the land for the museum on East St. Mary Boulevard, at the edge of the university, and the original building, intended to be the administration building, was designed by A. Hays Town.
Hilliard was later the lead donor for construction of the second part of the museum, which includes the collection and exhibit space.
“I was surprised to learn about the accreditation but I don’t know why. My wife’s daughter (Scurlock) has been working on this for several years. As a donor, it is gratifying.”
He said he met with the AAM leadership some 15 years ago and learned how difficult it was to pass muster for accreditation. He said learning about the accreditation — the news came last Friday — was a “wonderful surprise.”
“Now we have to live up to it,” he said. “We will try to get a nice art collection to exhibit, which should be easier now that the museum is accredited.”
The AAM is the sole organization that represents all museums. It was founded in 1906 to champion museums and promote excellence with its partners and allies.
It also provides opportunities for museum professionals, volunteers and museum service providers to support and share knowledge, its website says.