Developing plans for additional graduate programs — including eight proposed new doctorates at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — gained initial approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors last week. Now those fledgling plans will advance for more review by the Louisiana Board of Regents.
But hold on to your applications and fees: None of those proposed academic programs moved along to the BOR have gained final approval and may not ever be put into operation, even if they eventually pass BOR review.
The BOR, which oversees Louisiana's higher education systems, launched a three-year academic planning process last year. For starters, the BOR may approve the planning documents for new programs themselves, but not necessarily the programs in their final forms.
Eighty-two academic degree programs and 43 new certificate programs will be considered from the UL System by 2025-26, as the UL System and the state try to address Louisiana’s workforce needs and try to create more opportunity for academic attainment.
Cami Geisman, spokesperson for the UL System, said state higher education leaders are looking at the academic program mix around Louisiana and determining if there are student markets for new academic programs now being considered. The BOR approved three programs last month that had been proposed earlier — two in the two-year college system and one at Louisiana Tech, which is in the UL System. But there are many more academic program options now being placed on the table for additional consideration over the next three years.
At UL Lafayette, those proposed options include proposals for eight new doctoral programs: six Ph.D. programs in applied computing information sciences, applied economics, curriculum and instruction, public history, social policy and counseling and Ed.D programs in the areas of sports management and in curriculum and instruction.
The proposed doctorate in applied economics, if ultimately pursued, would be the first doctorate offered by the B.I. Moody III College of Business.
“Nothing is set in stone. This is purely planning,” Geisman said. “Just because it is on a three-year schedule of program proposals doesn’t mean it will happen. Planning is step 1. The (universities) still have to go to the BOR for final approval.”
Considerations for final approval may include student interest, faculty availability and space needs, she said.
Lofty goals
Ramesh Kolluru, UL Lafayette vice president of research, said his institution has goals for new doctoral programs that extend beyond those that the BOR is seeking. UL Lafayette in 2022 earned the Carnegie R1 designation, the highest granted by the Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Learning, which recognizes UL Lafayette's prowess for research and its status as an elite institution.
Only 3% of U.S. campuses are recognized as R1, a benchmark that must be reviewed for renewal every three years. Key to retaining the lofty designation is growing the number of doctoral program completers and generating the scholarly research that is typical of elite research institutions – which UL Lafayette has become, as confirmed by its R1 status.
Kolluru appears to relish the idea of adding new programs, if they meet UL System goals and advance UL Lafayette’s research prowess.
“We know exactly what goes into expanding our footprint: A number of doctoral programs,” he said. “That requires us to consider areas in which we can grow. Do we have the ability to grow new doctoral programs? Those questions require the university to think about the future.
“Do we have enough faculty? Do we have market demand? We may be limited for the number of faculty members in some areas, but not significantly. Can we get new programs started?
“That’s the outcome of this kind of thinking. Where can we maximize our opportunities to be successful?”
Complementing colleagues
In northern Louisiana, two institutions — the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Grambling State University — are pursuing new programs in the same doctoral degree: The DNP, or Doctor of Nurse Practitioner. Additionally, GSU is pursuing a DNP program that trains nurses to teach nursing.
"Both GSU and ULM have analyzed the need and have determined that there are ample opportunities to serve. We are not competing," said Mark Arant, ULM provost and vice president of academic affairs. "We are complementing each other as colleagues in the University of Louisiana System in addressing societal demands."
Geisman said that with nurses in short supply, it's imperative that state universities that can train nurses do so. Both programs can be successful.
Here’s the present landscape in Lafayette: UL Lafayette offers these doctoral degree programs now: Ph.Ds in applied language and speech sciences, computer science, computer engineering, earth and energy sciences, English, environmental and evolutionary biology, Francophone studies, mathematics, and systems engineering; an Ed.D program in educational leadership; and a doctorate in nursing practice, DNP.
UL Lafayette awarded 41 doctorates at spring commencement, a campus record; and 24 doctorates during summer graduation, also a record. But more, successful doctoral programs would mean more academic opportunities for students, more graduates and may help UL Lafayette bolster and enhance its R1 status.
Kolluru said he was grateful for the initial work accomplished by UL Lafayette Provost Jaimie Hebert and Graduate School Dean Mary Farmer-Kaiser and others who have been identifying academic areas where UL Lafayette might expand program offerings, including new doctoral programs.
Farmer-Kaiser said under the UL System’s guidelines, “everything is put on the table” about possible new programs: “Anything that could be considered is on the list.”
She said some possible degree programs at UL Lafayette are further along in the process than others, including those in the health sciences. Others, like the proposed doctorate in public history, have been long discussed but are not as far along.
Michael Martin, interim department head in history, said there is a “split mind” within the department about the need for a doctoral program in public history, with “no real firm decision” made.
Sarah J. Skinner, department head of economics and finance at UL Lafayette's business school, said, “We are considering putting together a proposal but haven’t committed to doing so at this time.”
A proposal for an applied economics doctorate is at a “very preliminary stage,” she said.
But Farmer-Kaiser said she sees promise for many intended programs. UL Lafayette, she said, has many robust master’s programs, such as infomatics, which would bolster new doctoral programs in computer sciences, and many “incredible scholars” in areas, such as in business.
She said UL Lafayette’s existing doctoral programs may be too few for its enrollment of some 16,000 – UL has the most students of the nine schools in the UL System – and its robust record of high-caliber academic research. The university has more than 2,000 graduate students.
That signals a lot of promise for increasing graduate opportunities, Kolluru said. Stay tuned.
“There are areas in which we have capability and in which there is a market demand,” he said. “The Board of Regents needs us to propose that type of plan. It is a plan and a proposal, not pie in the sky.
“Unless we have a plan, we can’t exercise it.”