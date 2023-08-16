The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has eclipsed the $200 million mark for annual research and development spending for the first time in its 125-year history.
E. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, made the announcement during his State of the University address, delivered Wednesday morning.
“A strong research landscape reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence embodied by our faculty, staff and graduate researchers who continue to explore the frontiers of knowledge to make discoveries that improve the human condition and preserve and promote our rich culture,” Savoie said.
The National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey, the annual index of research and development spending, reported that UL Lafayette expended $205.2 million for R&D in academic year 2022, 13% more than the $181.4 million it in 2021.
That’s more than triple the R&D money spent a decade ago — in 2013, R&D spending at UL Lafayette was $62 million. Between then and 2021, the University’s spending grew by 193%, which placed UL Lafayette at No. 6 in the nation “in terms of the speed with which our research infrastructure has grown,” Savoie said.
“It’s not just the number,” said Ramesh Kolluru, vice president for research, innovation and economic development. “It’s the momentum. We have the capacity to impact society with scale and speed.”
He said UL Lafayette is expanding its innovative projects into energy, solar energy, biotechnology and bioeconomy as principal areas for research.
Here's what scale and speed with get a research university: Savoie said a recent independent analysis showed UL Lafayette had an economic impact of $2.7 billion statewide last year. It supports one of every 78 jobs in the state and one of every 15 jobs in Acadiana. For every dollar invested in UL Lafayette, residents get a return of $8 in added income and social savings.
Kolluru said that means companies that partner with UL Lafayette researchers see a robust return on their investments — “That’s a language that our CEO partners can understand and cherish.”
The NSF index places UL Lafayette among the top 100 public research universities in the nation; R&D spending is also one factor the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education uses to determine Research 1 status, its top tier. UL Lafayette achieved the designation in late 2021. Only 3% of public universities in the United States have R1 status.
There's more good news behind that, Savoie said, noting robust levels of construction on campus — at the 501 Building, where renovated nursing education facilities await students next week, as well as upgrades at Billeaud, Montgomery, Madison, DeClouet and Foster Halls.
He said in the past year the university has advanced new or renovated facilities for a lab school at the College of Education, at the New Iberia Research Center and at the new Solar Energy Lab.
“Without question, the last 125 years have been monumental. But the next 125 years will eclipse them,” he said. “With this milestone, we stand at the crossroads of what has been and what can be. From here, we look back on our history with pride. We look ahead to our future with purpose and — if we focus — we can see that tremendous opportunities await us.”
Fall semester classes at UL Lafayette begin Monday. Preliminary numbers suggest that the university may enroll its second-largest freshman class ever.