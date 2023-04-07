The lab school that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been yearning for is another step closer to reality.
U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy has announced that the former National Marine Fisheries Service building, located in the campus’ research park, has been transferred to UL Lafayette control. The two-story building, built around 1998, has about 70,000 square feet.
UL Lafayette closed its previous lab school in 1977. Documents in the UL Lafayette archives indicate student enrollment had dropped and the facility site, in Hamilton Hall, was obsolete. That school had opened in 1939, mostly serving neighborhood students and children of faculty and staff.
The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors approved plans for the new lab school in late 2021 — plans have been in development for almost a decade — but it has taken some three years for the federal government to approve the transfer of the building to the state.
Plenty of challenges remain before administrators, teachers and staff are hired and before children will enroll. Paula Montgomery, interim dean of the education college; Nathan Roberts, former dean; and Aimee Barber and Doug Williams, who have been leading a committee in planning the lab school, said they can’t say when the school will open.
There are some initial building plans — the group has worked with architects — but the construction costs have not been determined. Construction costs have increased since the pandemic because of scarcity of building materials.
School planners said remodeling the existing building will be cheaper than building a school from scratch. More will be known about the cost of construction in the fall. Proponents of the school planned to tour the building’s interior next week.
Barber said plans have not changed much since 2021 as far as operating costs for the school and the composition of the student body. She said when the school opens, it will start with pre-schoolers and some lower grades. Eventually, the school will grow to Pre-K through high school with more than 600 students.
The school needs some support for construction costs — some of that funding may come from current fundraising initiatives on campus, such as The Campaign for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which aims to raise $500 million for improving the whole university — but operating costs will come from state Minimum Foundation Program funds and parent-paid tuition.
Officials said in 2021 students would be supported with $5,096 in MFP money — about half of what it takes to fund a student — and that full tuition would be paid by 60% of the students. About 25% of students would pay partial tuition and about 15% would go free.
The Learning Lab will operate as an independent school district, in the same manner as lab schools at LSU and Southern University.
Plans call for students to spend their days from 8-3 with emphasis on math, reading and writing, science and social studies. But outdoor playtime, individual study pursuits, goal setting and character building and time spent in nature will be interspersed throughout the day. The grounds themselves, which include a water feature, invite innovation for teaching about nature.
What’s different from the previous lab school is that planners are seeking a diverse student body that reflects the demographic composition of the wider community, not just the immediate neighborhood and children of faculty and staff, which she said represents “a made-up world that’s not reflected in real classrooms.” Tuition discounts or waivers would ensure inclusion.
“It’s really important to have diversity, equity and inclusion from the beginning,” she said. Students will be accepted without standardized testing.
Williams called DEI a “core value.” He said about 400 students will initially enroll at the lab school, but the outreach will be greater. The school will run year round and will reach other students through summer, Saturday and weekend programs. He called the school a full community asset.
The school will hold a key role in educating UL Lafayette students, as well as students from the community. Most education majors — undergraduate and graduate students — will “touch” the school in some way while enrolled.
Montgomery said many teacher students will observe the learning process at the lab school, will later tutor under the direction of a qualified teacher, then will participate in teaching. Education students will continue to teach “anywhere and everywhere” in the area: public, private and parochial schools — during their senior year of undergraduate study.
Teachers and graduate students will conduct research and test new methods at the school. Williams said teaching and learning materials will be developed at the school and shared through outreach to other “partner” schools.
“We will model it, test it and propagate it outward,” he said.
The lab school will not only serve students, but will boost the teaching profession in Louisiana, its enthusiasts say. It will immerse future teachers in best practices, preparing them for successful and innovative careers in education.
Enrollment in teacher education here and elsewhere and teaching careers themselves have both declined in recent years, a trend that was exacerbated by the pandemic. Barber and Williams said many veteran teachers — those with 20 or more years in teaching — retired during the pandemic.
The UL educators said this week that enrollment is up this year more than 10% among freshmen in teacher education.
Montgomery said the college has conducted a robust campaign through recruitment efforts like Educators Rising, which promotes education careers, and by meeting with superintendents. The lab school, she said, will be a tangible effort that will show students how the college can help them become successful educators.
“We want people to say I am going to have fun teaching in this place,” Roberts said. “Teachers will come here to be a part of this thing.”
More information is available at a website, ullearninglab.org. To support the lab school, contact Nicole Jones, senior director of Development, at nicole.jones@louisiana.edu or 337-482-0934.