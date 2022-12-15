The U.S. Postal Service has revealed the time and place — 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union — for its “first-day-of-issue” event for a stamp honoring Louisiana author Ernest J. Gaines.
Gaines, born in Oscar near False River in 1933, authored eight books and numerous short stories. His themes oftentimes asserted maintaining dignity in the face of oppression because of race and rural poverty. His stories were often drawn from his roots in Louisiana, where his parents were sharecroppers.
Gaines was also awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2013 and taught for almost four decades as writer in residence at UL Lafayette. The Ernest J. Gaines Center is located in the DuPre Library on campus.
“Dr. Gaines’ stamp offers an impressive representation of the man I knew and admired, and it reminds me of the immeasurable grace, strength and character he displayed throughout his life and through his words,” UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie said when the stamp was announced in October.
“More importantly, it acknowledges and affirms his belief in the inherent commonality of people and his unflinching courage in reminding us of the need to continually address some of the darkest chapters in our collective past.”
Gaines’s most revered novels included “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “A Lesson Before Dying.”
The stamp will be the 46th issued in the Black Heritage series. More than 100 Black Americans have been honored by issuance of a stamp, starting with Booker T. Washington in 1940. The Black Heritage Series was created in 1978; Harriet Tubman was the first to be honored that year with a 13-cent stamp. Most recently, sculptor Edmonia Lewis’ image was captured on a Black Heritage series stamp last January.
Others honored in the Black Heritage Series were Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson, Sojourner Truth, A. Philip Randolph, W.E.B. DuBois and Madam C.J. Walker.
Gaines' stamp was taken from an oil painting done by Robert Peterson of Oklahoma of a 2001 photograph.
Commemorative stamp subjects are highly guarded by the philatelic community and others, the Postal Service said in an issued statement. Subjects for stamps are recommended by the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee and can be drawn from suggestions from the public.
As many as 30,000 letters are sent to the Postal Service every year suggesting stamp subjects. Recommendations are sent to the postmaster general. Stamp committee members themselves are appointed by the postmaster general.
To recommend a stamp subject, visit the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee page at usps.com for details.