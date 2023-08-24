The Ville Platte Police Department is investigating a complaint that a former Evangeline Parish assistant principal exchanged inappropriate messages with a juvenile.
Patrick Guillory, who was the assistant principal for the newly opened Evangeline Parish Reimagine Academy, resigned on Aug. 7, according to records from Evangeline Parish Schools.
Three days later, the Ville Platte Police Department received a complaint from the Evangeline Parish District Attorney’s Office that alleged Guillory had inappropriate conversations over text messages with a minor, Sgt. Darrian Guillory, the chief of investigations for the department, said.
The investigation is still in the early stages and Guillory said she can’t confirm if charges will be brought against the former administrator. Guillory said there is a chance the former administrator exchanged inappropriate messages with other juveniles.
Anyone who has information about the investigation into Patrick Guillory or any related incident can call the Ville Platte Police Department and ask to speak with Darrian Guillory, who is the lead investigator of the complaint.
Evangeline Parish Schools Superintendent Darwan Lazard did not respond to an email or phone messages requesting comment.
Patrick Guillory first received a teaching certificate in Louisiana in 2008, according to state records. He has been certified in math, social studies and educational leadership. In October 2019, he received his educational leadership certificate.
He first began teaching in Evangeline Parish in August 2013. He worked at Vidrine Elementary School, according to records from the district. He remained there until July 2019 when he began working as an assistant principal at Pine Prairie High and later was an assistant principal at Ville Platte High.
Before he was fired, Guillory was the assistant principal of the Evangeline Parish Reimagine Academy. The academy opened this year after the district received a Reimagine Grant from the state. It is the district’s first standalone junior high school and is located on Thompson Street in Ville Platte, according to Evangeline Today.
The school uses the Accelerating Campus Excellence (ACE) turnaround model to serve students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the district’s website. Students were reassigned from Ville Platte Lower Elementary and Ville Platte High. The two schools account for a third of reported absences and students at those schools experience higher rates of disciplinary incidents, according to the district’s website.
Staff will be provided with targeted, unique professional learning communities, according to the district’s website. The school also will be open until 5 p.m. for student interventions, extracurricular activities and parent engagement programming.