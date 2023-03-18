Matthew Edelen wants to be an aerospace engineer. Specifically, he wants to work on rockets.
“I’m a space guy,” the 19-year-old David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy student said. “I want to use (this class) as a stepping stone for my career. There are a lot of tiny parts that are made, and I want to know how they work.”
It’s why he enrolled in the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center’s machining/computer-integrated manufacturing class. The center is an extension of the Lafayette Parish School System, giving students an opportunity to earn industry-based credentials while they’re in high school.
Edelen takes classes at STEM in the morning before catching a bus to the career center where he spends three hours learning about computer-automated drafting programs, and how to work on a computer numerical control (CNC) machine and a 3-D printer.
High school students enrolled in LPSS can apply before April 1 to any of the 12 programs: auto paint and body, auto tech, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary, electrical, HVAC, machining, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, emergency medical technician and welding.
Career Center offers ‘more opportunity’
One of Edelen’s favorite projects he’s worked on is creating a puzzle box. One student created a piece with a part sticking out and the other had to create a piece where the first piece could connect. He said it was a team effort.
The class has made different designs like an engraved metal dog tag, fidget spinners and parts for the career center’s robotics team. And the class has helped him learn to create the projects in his head.
“All of the things people think would be cool to create, you can do that here,” the senior said. “You can turn designs that you imagine into something physical.”
The machining class is one of the newer programs at the Career Center. Principal Holly Boffy and assistant principal Robert Gautreaux connect with industry leaders to determine careers that have labor shortages and work to maintain programs that can create skilled workers to fill those gaps.
She said the machining class translates to so much more than a traditional manufacturing job. Aerospace companies, companies like Stuller, Inc., a fine jewelry manufacturer based in Lafayette, and other engineering-based careers use the skills taught in the class.
In addition to machining, Boffy and Gautreaux recently added carpentry, electrical and HVAC.
“It means more opportunity for the kids, ultimately,” Boffy said. “The variety of programs that we’re offering gives kids a good range of choices right now.”
Inspired by his father who remolded the insides of tugboats, Caleb Olinde enrolled in the school’s carpentry class to learn more.
“I like doing a lot of hands-on work. I don’t like being in a classroom,” the 16-year-old Southside High sophomore said. “You’re not in a classroom for three hours, you’re in a shop working and you pick up a lot of skills.”
He’s had to learn how to machine specific angles, working until he gets them just right. One of his favorite projects has been creating Easter egg baskets with bunny rabbit cutouts that bookend the sides.
He’s hoping when he leaves the school, he can walk away with a carpentry certification and experience to be able to start working as soon as he graduates.
“This is a really good school with the programs and everything,” Caleb said. “The teacher I have here, he’s actually taught me a lot and that’s one reason why I’m coming back next year.”
What makes the career center thrive
The career center is a place where students can explore potential career paths in depth and in a hands-on way, which some students benefit from, Boffy said. It’s a unique ecosystem filled with a diverse group of students from all over the parish.
The center has seen students who were considering dropping out of school or who are struggling in a traditional classroom setting. But when they started in the Career Center’s programs, they began to thrive.
Boffy and Gautreaux have only been leading the school for a few years and are now starting to see students return to share their after-graduation successes.
“We’re starting to see the kids come back and hearing their stories,” Gautreaux said. “Seeing them humbled about what we gave them here, it means something.”
The Career Center has been able to flourish because of aid from LPSS, which has supported the center by helping it buy equipment it needs and hiring qualified instructors, Boffy said.
The community support also has helped the center. It’s received donations of equipment from industry leaders that want to have a relationship with the students who will ultimately become their employees one day,” Boffy said.
“It just creates a great experience for the students and helps to solidify some of the things that we're talking about,” she said.
The future of the Career Center
Boffy and Gautreaux have a vision for the Career Center. It would be centrally located and created to meet the needs of the region’s workforce.
“If we were to start designing a school tomorrow, the flexibility of usage would be huge for us,” Boffy said. “And then safety would be another component.”
Regardless of where the Career Center is located, Boffy and Gautreaux know that building relationships with the students is what matters. They talk with students about their needs and what barriers they may be facing. And they take the time to visit students at their jobs.
“If you try and put the curriculum and the rules very first, you struggle with everything else,” Gautreaux said. “But if you put the relationship first, everything else happens easily. And that's what we do here.”
Ultimately those relationships and discussions help students make the next steps in their lives — entering meaningful careers.
“It’s tremendous to be able to be part of people’s lives in that way. We talk about career and technical education giving student hope and purpose,” Boffy said. “When they get a job interview or they pass a credential test that we know will ultimately get them a job, it gives me hope for what their life will look like.”
To apply to the career center or to learn more visit the Career Center online.