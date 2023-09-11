Students, staff, parents and other stakeholders were shown updated conceptual renderings for Lafayette High School and given a timeline for construction of the new school and athletic fields.
The information was presented during a town hall Monday night hosted by Lafayette Parish School Board members Justin Centanni and Hannah Smith Mason and representatives from ACSW Architectures and Lemoine Construction company.
“This has been a long time coming and I’m excited to share this with everybody,” Centanni said.
Construction started over the summer with the paving of a permanent parking lot at the corner of Marie Antoinette and Susan streets and a detention pond. Construction will now start to ramp up as crews start to work on the new building.
What’s the timeline?
The new Lafayette High School building is scheduled to open to students in August 2025.
Leading up to that point, construction will happen in phases. Construction is now in the second half of Phase 1 and is moving into Phase 2. Phase 1 included the parking lot, electric and sewage work, and creating a foundation for the new building.
The bulk of construction will happen during Phase 2, which will take about two years. The new building will be constructed behind the current building. That construction is set to be complete by the end of 2024.
Once the new building opens, the old building will be demolished. In its place, the front loop will be extended for student pick-up and drop-off. Two parking lots will be placed at the front of the school on either side of the front loop. Another detention pond will be created as well as other drainage features.
All of the construction is set to be completed by spring 2026.
What will the new building look like and what will be in it?
ACSW Architects, the company spearheading the design of the new school, worked with various stakeholders over the last year to determine what was important for the new school. More than 16 architects, 18 engineers and six pre-construction personnel have worked on the project, said Steven Domingue, a project manager with ACSW Architects.
The new three-story building will be a predominately brick building with white columns at the main entrance to mark a defined entryway. The iconic lion will also be moved closer to the front of the school.
It will be more than 310,000 square feet and be able to accommodate about 2,300 students. There will be two elevators.
A dedicated bus loop will be able to handle more than 40 buses that will enter from Foreman Street. The front loop with be extended to accommodate the volume of student pick-up and drop-off. Four parking lots will be divided throughout the property for staff, students and visitors.
There will be more than 52 classrooms and labs, a dedicated library, new woodworking and welding shops, a new practice gym and renovated competition gym, two practice football fields, girls’ and boys’ weight rooms, a dance studio and a multi-purpose wrestling room, according to Domingue.
A 600-seat concert hall will have its own separate entrance and it can be secluded from the rest of the building to accommodate activities involving off-campus visitors. It will have wood paneling, curved ceilings and the stage will be of similar size to the current school stage.
The first floor will mostly consist of administrative offices, a courtyard and cafeteria space, career and technical classrooms and fine arts classrooms. The second floor will have classrooms and labs, teacher workspaces, a choir room, the library and health labs. The third floor will have classrooms, labs and teacher work spaces.
Where are the baseball and softball fields going?
Because of the design of the new school, there was no space on campus for the baseball and softball fields. They have already been replaced by the parking lot and detention pond.
The district and architects have worked with Neyland Park, which is behind the Robichaux Center, to have the baseball and softball fields there, replacing two of the existing fields.
The fields were designed with input from the athletic director and current and past coaches, Domingue said. There will be new bullpens, new batting changes, new fencing and nets, and restored scoreboards. The bleachers from Lafayette High were moved to Neyland Park for the new fields.
A athletic field house with locker rooms, bathrooms and storage space also will be constructed.
The design for those fields starts this fall and bidding begins in the winter. Construction will start in the spring or summer of 2024.
What about construction impacts on traffic, noise and student impact?
The team constructing the new school has taken many factors into consideration to impact the surrounding community and students as little as possible, Domingue said.
The building will be constructed using a drilled shaft foundation instead of driver piles, which should help with noise. Construction deliveries will be made around peak traffic times to avoid adding to cars on the roads.
“This is going to be moderately inconvenient for the next couple of years,” Centanni said. “Please, we ask for your grace. While we go through this project, we will put every effort possible into mitigating the inconvenience.”