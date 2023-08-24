Beauregard Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation Thursday evening for the entire town of Merryville, about 1,000 residents.
“Get out now!” the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Posted on social media. Buses were staged at the town hall to take residents out of harm’s way.
Just to the east, a wildfire that started near Pitkin in Vernon Parish was described by authorities as out of control, prompting a mandatory evacuation, according to Louisiana State Police. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least one home was destroyed by that fire.
The evacuation orders were the latest response to hundreds of wildfires burning in western Louisiana, fueled by weeks of unrelenting drought and extreme heat.
The weather did not cooperate with firefighting efforts Thursday as high temperatures reached 104 degrees in the region. In addition, the area was under a red flag warning, which means low humidity, high temps and gusty winds combined for extreme fire danger. Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly and unpredictably, according to NWS.
The Tiger Island Fire, which forced the evacuation of Merryville, is currently the largest wildfire in the state and is estimated to have burned 16,000 acres, authorities said. A mandatory evacuation was also in place for the community of Singer.
Local churches and schools were opened to take in evacuees. Unlike hurricanes and other natural disasters, fire moves quickly, and as soon as they get the all-clear, residents are able to leave the shelters and check on property.
After evacuating Wednesday, Shadrach Eddelman stood on ash and rock on the corner of La. 27 and Newlin Cemetery Road in Singer on Thursday afternoon. Behind him, a Blackhawk helicopter dropped water scooped up from a nearby pond onto a burning field.
His wife sat in the car to escape the smoke and heat. His house is near where the fire jumped La. 27 on Wednesday night. Luckily in the acres of burnt pine forest, his home is still standing. But he is not so sure how much longer it’ll be there if the fire continues.
“I’ll fight it till I can’t no more. I’ll fight it till it gets too hot then I’ll go I guess,” Eddelman said as he lamented the idea that he may have to release his sheep and dogs for their safety. “If it gets too bad, I’m just going to open up the gate and them go. Lord willing, they come back.”
Beauregard Parish and rural towns like Singer and Merryville have been fighting fires that started Monday evening, straining the resources of a community that is used to flooding and hurricanes rather than drought and fire.
Help has been coming from many directions. Fire departments from Baton Rouge, Scott and several towns in Texas have provided equipment and reinforcements.
Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said his department was called on by state emergency officials to loan their brush truck, a four-wheel drive vehicle that can navigate in the woods to fight fires and help quell the wildfire. One Scott firefighter went with the truck to assist, he said.
It’s the third time the department has dispatched the brush truck to help with wildfires in other parts of the state in the past week or so, with previous missions in Calcasieu and Sabine parishes, Sonnier said.
The fire chief said it’s unusual to have wildfires of this magnitude back-to-back in the state. He said usually the department may help out with one a summer.
“It’s the same consensus from everywhere. The entire state of Louisiana is just dry from lack of rainfall and lack of humidity. There’s no type of moisture and everything is dried out and dead,” Sonnier said.
Three Blackhawk helicopters from Fort Polk equipped with 660-gallon buckets dumped nearly 80,000 gallons of water from local water sources. A “supertanker” from Abilene, Texas has been making round trips since Wednesday to drop fire retardant along the tree line.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said his department set up cots in their district office to house weary firefighters and other responders at the Sheriff’s Office.
The biggest problem with fighting the fire is wind and lack of moisture, Herford said. Winds from the north and winds produced by the fire itself helped it to hop from tree canopies separated only by the two-lane highway. Embers from the flames were sent deep into the middle of the pine forest where they grew large before firefighters could quench the fire. The low moisture has also taken away any protection pine trees had before the drought. Normally, it would take some time before a pine tree caught fire. Now they burst into flames immediately, Herford said.
“From the start of the burn ban until [Monday], we had 134 fires, we’re well over 150 now. People just have to be careful and got to be aware the burn ban is still in effect,” Herford said, “If people would refrain from throwing any cigarettes out the window, burning any trash or burning any brush.”
Hertford said he was thankful they hadn’t lost any residential structures in Beauregard. “We haven’t had any injuries or fatalities. This is a very close-knit and religious community, so they’re strong,” he said.
Christina Brumley, a volunteer with the Louisiana Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, was handing out water to National Guard soldiers Thursday afternoon, with a smile on her face.
“We’re just handing out food to anyone in Singer that needs something to eat,” Brumley yelled over the National Guard’s massive idling D7 Dozers, “I’ll tell you what, Beauregard and Vernon Parish are the best to live in when something like this happens, and that is usually a hurricane. They band together and take care of it.”
Smoke from the wildfires could be seen Thursday as far as Lafayette and Lake Charles, leaving much of southwest Louisiana in a haze and bringing potentially hazardous air conditions.
A high-pressure system in the area is contributing to the smoke lingering in the area, said Cameron Kowalski, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
“You don’t have a lot of strong surface winds or strong low-level wind. (The smoke) just kind of sits there,” he said. “It just kind of lightly gets carried south by the pattern and that allows it to fill the air.”
“More sensitive populations should really pay attention for when the smoke is in their area,” he said. “Just like with the excessive heat, they should spend more time indoors where they’re getting more healthy ventilation.
“For those folks who have a bit more sensitive respiratory systems,” he added, “the recommendation is to mitigate their exposure (to the smoke).”
Drought and record-breaking heat have made for unusually high wildfire risk in Louisiana this summer. Nearly 360 wildfires have burned about 5,000 acres in the state during August.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday warned of “potentially tragic” outcomes if residents don’t start following a statewide burn ban issued under a record-setting heat wave.
The combination of conditions is rare, Kowalski said.
“It’s just one of those things that happen when you get a pattern where the subtropical jet stream stays to the north,” he said. “You get this spinning pattern of high pressure and it’s knocking every potential precipitation maker out of our way.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest information Thursday morning. Louisiana is experiencing every intensity of drought, according to the data. Nearly all of Cameron Parish and portions of Calcasieu, Beauregard, Vernon, Sabine, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis and Acadia Parish are classified as exceptional droughts, the highest level on the intensity scale.
In the past, that level of drought intensity has compromised fishing, caused water shortages and led to widespread pasture and crop loss in Louisiana, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A large portion of central, southwest and south-central Louisiana are experiencing extreme drought.
NWS is monitoring thunderstorms that may pop up in the area because of the exceptionally dry conditions, wildfires could start because of lightning alone, Kowalski said.
“It’s kind of like a double-edged sword. You really want the thunderstorm for good heavy rain and to knock that back this drought back,” he said. “But at the same time, we at the Weather Service are very wary and watching any storms that pop up, especially because of the lightning and then looking for traces of possible wildfire systems behind them.”
Because of the dry conditions, Louisiana is under a burn ban. That means there is no outdoor burning of any kind allowed and drivers should refrain from anything that could start a roadside fire, including tossing lit cigarette butts out of their car or dragging chains from trailers that can throw sparks into grassy areas.
Staff writers Katie Gagliano, Ashley White and Alena Maschke contributed to this report.