Linda McMahon retrieved her grandchildren, Jax and Emery, from school Thursday evening when she noticed smoke rolling over the tree line of her Evans, Louisiana property. She knew there were wildfires threatening communities in Beauregard and Vernon parishes. In Beauregard, the Tiger Island Fire has destroyed more than 33,000 acres of western Louisiana’s pine forest, making it one of the biggest fires in the country and the largest fire in Louisiana history.
But she believed she had enough time to get home, grab what they needed, and make their way out the single road that joins their property to Highway 111.
“The smoke started getting bigger and blacker,” McMahon said. “We ran inside to get some stuff because we thought we had enough time to go back out on the road.”
The towns of Evans, Junction and Merryville were all part of a mandatory evacuation that was issued Thursday after winds brought by a late evening thunderstorm breathed life into a fire that, at the time, was 85% contained. By the time the fire reached home of 24-year-old Lindsay Bustamante, McMahon’s daughter and the mother of Jax, 6, and Emery, 5, on Thursday, news of the evacuation order had not made it to them yet.
Lindsay was 30 minutes away running errands when she received a call from her mother saying a fire was approaching their home. About 20 minutes later, Lindsay called again and was answered by her mother screaming. During that time, McMahon and her husband grabbed their grandchildren and hopped on a four-wheeler, escaping through part of the woods that were left untouched by the fire. Unfamiliar with the woods, they got lost until they found a neighbor’s home that pointed them in the direction of the highway.
In less than 10 minutes, the fire had jumped the road, effectively closing it off, and was encroaching on her daughter's home right across from them.
“The only thing that was going through my head was we had to get out of here,” McMahon said. “Get these babies out here because we literally thought were going to die. The fire was like a raging river. I just never experienced anything like that.”
A Facebook video shot by a neighbor shows the fire quickly consuming the trees around the Bustamante's property.
Lindsay's husband, Justin, an Army veteran, was 300 miles away in Port Sulphur when his wife called him about the fire. He grew up in Bakersfield, California so he was no stranger to wildfires. But he never expected to witness one in Louisiana. Their home had survived Hurricanes Laura and Delta in the past.
“I just got off work,” Justin said. "For 20 to 30 minutes we had no phone contact… I’m just feeling helpless, I started praying. I said, 'God, I know you’re listening, can you please get them out?' There’s been times when I was overseas in Afghanistan, saying that same prayer.”
Lindsay arrived moments after her mother and children made their way out of the woods. She flagged down police as she speeded down the road to help her family. The officer told her to go ahead and inform the firefighters where she was going to assist.
“Emery, I saw her first," Lindsay said. "She ran up to me and hugged me. We didn't say much. We were just hugging and crying, and I was telling her, 'I love you. Everything's going to be OK.' Then she said our house was burnt down. I said, 'It's OK, all that matters is that you all made it out alive.' Everything can be replaced; they cannot be."
The family evacuated that night and stayed at a hotel in Leesville over the weekend. They returned to Evans on Monday not sure what to expect.
The fire completely melted the outside of the Bustamante's home that evening, displacing the family of four. McMahon’s home was unharmed, and their family is now staying there.
While the inside of the home was untouched by the fire, Justin said he doesn't know if the structure is safe to live in. A GoFundMe page started by Kayla Parker, Lindsay Bustamante's cousin, has raised more than half of its $5,000 goal.
While everyone ended up being safe and unharmed, their daughter, Emery, has begun having nightmares since the fires. Their son, Jax, has proven to be more resilient but has been worried about the animals in the forest. Justin and Lindsay are giving the children a moment to adjust and decompress before they bring them back to school. They did lose at least two chickens, the other 16 escaped during the fire but are currently missing.
“I thank you, God, for hearing me once again," Justin said. "You've got me out of a lot of tough situations. I'm forever in your debt, I don’t know if I'll ever be able to pay off that debt."
Lindsay credits everyone's safety with handwritten Bible scriptures that she placed in the trim of their home years ago to protect them from an approaching storm.
“I’ve never seen so many prayers and well wishes,” Justin said, “I’m really grateful to the people that have helped us. I’m thankful for everyone responding. It was an outpour of people saying, 'Hey we got trailers, clothes and extra food.' ”
The Bustamantes plan repair or rebuild their home over the coming months while they stay at McMahon’s home. They said they have no desire to leave the area. It was their first home, the place where they began raising their children, and a community in which they laid down roots after moving there 10 years ago.
“It may not be much to some people, but it’s a lot to me,” Justin said.