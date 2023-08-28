Danny Gillane said he believes he was fired as director of the Lafayette Parish library system over the proposed Northeast Regional Library.
“I do not think there will ever be a Northeast library,” Gillane said Wednesday, two days after four library board members met in executive session and voted illegally to terminate him.
The board met again Thursday, this time voting in public, to allow Gillane to resign and keep his benefits — after he sued them.
Despite his proclamations otherwise, Gillane said, Library Board President Robert Judge doesn’t want the Northeast Regional library built.
Asked Thursday, as he was racing from a meeting, Judge said he does want the Northeast Regional Library built.
At least three times since he was appointed to the board in February 2021 Judge has lobbied for leasing space instead of building a new library. The latest was Monday.
When he couldn’t get a second on a motion to lease space, he voted against buying the land, just before going into executive session for Gillane’s annual review where he was terminated.
No board members have come forward to explain why they fired Gillane. Because the meeting was closed, no recording or minutes of the discussion that led to the firing are available to the public.
According to Gillane, Judge told him Monday he was fired for undermining the board.
Gillane said he was blindsided. When the board came out of closed session after voting to fire Gillane, they didn’t speak to him.
He even asked one or two jokingly if he still had a job. Judge told him in private after the meeting that he did not.
“No one talked to me,” Gillane said. “No one said, ‘you’re undermining the board.’ I don’t understand.”
Two days later, sitting in his 100-year-old home near downtown Lafayette, just blocks from the main library where he worked for the past 15 years, Gillane contemplated his abrupt dismissal.
Having served as interim director since February 2021 then director since June 2021, Gillane said he spent the last 2½ years removing obstacles, mostly financial, in the way of building the Northeast Regional Library in a socio-economically challenged area of the city that is geographically isolated from all libraries.
His first goal when becoming director, Gillane said, was to eliminate a budget deficit, which he had just about accomplished. Gillane erased a $1.3 million deficit on the books and was on the way to producing a $900,000 surplus.
His second goal was to resolve the lingering question of the Northeast Regional Library.
“My goal,” he said, “was to get to a point where the board or Parish Council said either build it or never build it.”
Now may be that time.
Gillane enacted cuts, removed 16 positions from the budget and closed libraries on Sundays to save money to be able to staff and operate the new library.
The former City-Parish Council previously set aside $8 million to build the Northeast library, but not to operate and staff it. Gillane said he found a way.
“I just wanted to give them the opportunity” to build the library by taking away the barriers, he said, noting the library board and council seemed to want it built.
The day after he was fired, Gillane was scheduled to provide the Parish Council, the elected group that appoints library board members and technically holds the purse strings on the $8 million, with an update on the Northeast Regional project.
The council asked Gillane to respond to several questions, among them, what are the obstacles to building the new library. He told at least one councilman in advance some of what he planned to present, focusing on what was or wasn’t done in the past.
“I would not throw the board under the bus,” Gillane said. “I spent 2½ years trying not to make anybody look bad.”
But he wonders now if that was the final straw that got him fired.
About 24 hours after he was terminated, Assistant Library Director Sarah Monroe, appointed Thursday as interim director, and Library Operations Manager Larry Angelle made Gillane’s presentation to the council.
Judge accompanied them. Though he wasn’t expected to speak, Judge defended his quest to lease instead of or in addition to building a library.
It didn’t go over well with some on the council. Like some residents, council members said they fear if the library is opened in leased space, a new library will never be built.
Leasing short-term may not be economically practical. Gillane said it would take at least six months to find a space and $1 million or more to renovate an existing space for the special needs of a library, such as multiple computers.
Spending that much money on renovations, he said, only makes sense for a permanent location.
Judge points to statistics gathered by resident Wayne Colvin that allegedly show the use of e-books in the library system is up 12% while circulation of physical books is down since 2019.
Gillane countered that the number of physical books checked out still is a much larger percentage than e-books and are up about 5% year over year and up 12% over the past two years.
The shift, he said, was in part due to COVID, when the libraries’ doors were locked for six weeks.
The library board, Gillane said, never micro-managed him. He made controversial decisions that helped shield the board from public outcry like banning book displays about individual populations, a decision that pleased board members who didn’t want LGBTQ+ book displays for Pride Month and which didn’t single out the gay community.
He also provided the board an escape route over calls to move books about LGBTQ+ topics from the young adult section of libraries by moving all non-fiction young adult books to the adult non-fiction section before the board had to make the decision, again appeasing the board and not angering the gay community.
“My biggest fear,” Gillane said, “is that the LGBTQ books become a victim if I’m not there.”
He recently moved all “puberty” related books from the juvenile section to the parenting section after a patron complained, thus sidestepping the need for the board to discuss and decide in open session whether the books should be moved or removed.
“They took somebody who gave them everything they wanted and they fired him,” Gillane said.