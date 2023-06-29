An air-conditioning outage at Faith House of Acadiana’s emergency shelter and offices has staff asking the community for relief — from the heat and the surprise costs of fixing the outage.
The domestic violence crisis support center and shelter has been without air conditioning in its staff offices and in shelter common areas, like the kitchen and children’s play area, for two weeks after a part on the air-conditioning unit serving those areas went out, director of prevention and development Kristen Boutte said Thursday.
That outage comes as temperatures have reached the upper 90s multiple days in the past two weeks, with heat indexes, or the “feels like” temperature that considers air temperature and relative humidity, repeatedly reaching above 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat advisory for the area, and much of the state, as the heat index sits above 113 degrees. The advisory is in effect at least through Friday and stretches from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Air-conditioning for the family living quarters relies on a different unit and has remained functioning, Boutte said.
Staff members have pushed through the uncomfortable conditions with help from window units and fans and have found creative ways to continue their programming, such as arranging in-room activities for the children in residence and taking advantage of the cooler times of day for meetings, but it hasn’t been ideal, she said.
The children’s indoor play area has frequently been too hot to use, and the temperature in the shared living room, kitchen and dining area has prevented gathering. Many families have been staying inside their rooms to stay cool.
Those areas are important for building a sense of comfort and community among the residents during their time in the shelter, the director said.
"It’s feeling like they have the space to just be them like they haven’t had before. It’s that safe space where you can’t really put a value on that, it’s something they haven’t had for long periods of time in their own home. Taking that away from them temporarily is very saddening,” Boutte said.
To date the air-conditioning repairs have cost $6,000, with an additional $1,500 spent on window units and other interim relief measures, with additional costs possible. Repairs were initially expected to take up to nine weeks while a particular part was ordered, are currently underway and will hopefully be completed before the weekend, she said.
Faith House has pulled the necessary repair money from their general fund, but without fundraised dollars to replace the unexpected expenses they’ll have to find other areas to cut to make up the money – potentially in staffing areas, Boutte said.
Faith House has launched a fundraiser to support the cost with a goal of raising $15,000 to cover existing costs and leave a cushion for potential future issues as we move deeper into summer. The air conditioning systems have been prone to issues for years, she said.
Keeping all spaces in the shelter and the nonprofit’s offices open and comfortable helps the temporary living space feel more homely for families escaping domestic violence, Boutte said.
"We don’t want them to feel like they’re just in a hotel. We want them to feel like this is their safe home for just a minute,” she said.
Donations for Faith House’s “Keep Us Cool Campaign” can be made through the Faith House website at www.faithhouseacadiana.com or by emailing ella@faithhouseacadiana.com.