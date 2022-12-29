If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia.
There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
He struggled with his payment card and DeRouen, standing behind him, said she was ready to step forward and buy his groceries for him. Then the card went through. She decided she’d at least help him load his groceries into his vehicle.
“I knew I’d catch up with him in the parking lot, because he was moving so slowly,” DeRouen said.
Pomier, 77, was walking in the parking lot but not to a vehicle. He didn’t have one.
He usually walks the half-mile from his home to the store with the aid of the walker. Bi-Lo Supermarket employees, who knew Mr. Larry well, would tie his groceries to the walker to help him get them home more easily.
Pomier told her he didn’t need help, but DeRouen, who last Christmas lost three siblings to a wreck involving a drunk driver, needed to help someone. It was 6 p.m. and dark; she insisted on driving him home.
En route, she learned that Pomier didn’t have a scooter because it was too expensive. He made do without one, but it was hard. He said he wished he could get into assisted living but he didn’t seem to know how.
DeRouen returned to the store and, in inquiring about Mr. Larry, was met with surprise by employees. Pomier seldom allowed anyone to help him, they said.
But Pomier may have accepted DeRouen’s help because, in getting into her vehicle’s front seat, he found a penny on the ground and he struggled to pick it up. You always pick up a penny, he told her, because it means there is an angel nearby.
“I knew that this angel in question was my sweet, kind 15-year-old sister, Kamryn. She had the biggest heart for the less fortunate and I felt her presence with me so strongly,” DeRouen said of that moment. Kamryn was one of DeRouen’s three siblings who died last December in a head-on collision on Interstate 49.
DeRouen’s mother, brother and some of her sisters — there were nine siblings in the family — were driving home from her brother’s basketball game on Dec. 17, 2021 when a drunken driver, traveling on the wrong side of Interstate 49, collided with them. Blood tests showed the driver was three times over the legal limit.
Sisters Lindy and Kamryn and brother Christopher were killed that night; their mother, Dawn Simmons, and Christopher’s girlfriend, Marissa, both sustained multiple injuries. DeRouen said Christmas Season 2021 was spent burying three family members and caring for others. Maybe, she said, helping Pomier would bring back the spirit of her sister Kamryn, a year after her death, in time for Christmas.
Securing a scooter proved to be pretty easy for DeRouen. After the fatal wreck in 2021, she utilized TikTok and GoFundMe to send out messages against drunk driving and to raise funds for funerals and burials for her deceased siblings and her injured mother. She has retained a large presence on TikTok and Instagram since that tragedy.
She told followers on social media that although Pomier was declining her efforts to help him, “the urge to help this man is so strong that I truly can’t explain it other than I know it’s God (and Kamryn) leading me to do this.”
On a whim, she said, she asked followers for $5,000 on GoFundMe to buy a scooter and to improve her new friend’s life. She wanted a scooter suitable for outdoor use with a basket for carrying groceries.
The response was swift and successful. In two days, she said, she raised more than enough money and ended the funding request after raising $15,425.
She also made contact with a woman at Iberia Council on Aging who helped her in finding an assisted living situation for Pomier that would enable him to move to a better environment for less money. He was scheduled to move in on Friday.
DeRouen also launched a non-profit foundation, Simmons3, on Dec. 16, 364 days after the wreck. Among the foundation's causes will be helping Pomier and spreading awareness of the dangers of drunk driving. DeRouen, her CPA and Pomier met to decide how to set up and use the foundation. DeRouen said her mother and other family members have already spoken publicly a few times about the tragedy involving her family. They've also done other fundraising to honor the victims' memories.
“Lindy, Christopher & Kamryn’s legacy will live on, and they will change the world,” DeRouen wrote on GoFundMe. “They were remarkable little people, and they should have never had their lives stolen for something that is so preventable.”