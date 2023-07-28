From the outset of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the annual tribute to Cajun and Creole music, Clifton Chenier has played a role, body and soul.
He was on stage at Blackham Coliseum on March 26, 1974, when “Hommage a la Musique Acadienene” — now marked as the 49-year-old festival’s initial event — featured the giants of their contemporary genres: Jimmy C. Newman and Rufus Thibodeaux, S.D. Courville, Dennis McGee, Mark Savoy, the Balfa Brothers, Bois-Sec Ardoin & Family, Chenier and Nathan Abshire, among them.
He was on stage at Blackham the following year, too, and in 1980, when he closed the show with his Red Hot Louisiana Band. That was the year when the festival increased its focus on Creole music.
Since his death in 1987, Chenier’s music has been reflected in the talents of myriad musicians — Black and White performers — who followed his lead. This year, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles on Oct. 13-15 will pay tribute to Chenier, the King of Zydeco, with an All-Star Cajun and Zydeco Music Lineup.
Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-stars, Corey Ledet and his Zydeco Band and Sonny Landreth, a former Chenier apprentice, will play on Festivals’ opening night at Girard Park. Chenier’s son, C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band will play Oct. 14 in homage to his father’s legacy.
Festivals founder Barry Ancelet said Friday that the festival has never honored Chenier before. This year, he said, they will honor him not only for music but also for his legacy, which included toppling barriers for entertainers.
Ancelet said contemporary musicians continue to revere and to play Chenier’s music, “refer to him and venerate him.”
“It’s an immense heritage, which started in the 1960s and ‘70s when Chenier played for Creole crowds and for young, hip White kids who discovered him and fell in love with his music,” Ancelet said. “The music was so good that everyone came to hear it and dance to it, similar to what happened with Fats Domino, Little Richard and Chuck Berry.”
The music was so good, Ancelet said, artificial barriers — such as race — collapsed.
Chenier, born in Leonville in 1925, spoke Louisiana French as a first language and began recording in 1954, when he lived and worked in Port Arthur, Texas, and played in clubs in cities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts: Port Arthur, Beaumont, Houston and Lake Charles.
He emerged as an international star in the later 1960s at the Berkeley Blues Festivals and was the first act to play at Antone’s in Austin, Texas, a legendary blues club. He toured with luminaries like Ray Charles and Etta James as he mastered Zydeco, Cajun and Creole music, as well as R&B and swamp blues. He earned a Grammy Award in 1983.
He died in 1987 after suffering from diabetes and kidney problems.
Among those who considered him a mentor or influence were Paul Simon, John Mellencamp and Zachary Richard, according to his biography in the Museum of the Gulf Coast Music Hall of Fame in Port Arthur. Both he and his son are included in that Hall of Fame.