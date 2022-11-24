Thirty years after Ema Haq first opened the doors of Bailey’s Seafood and Grill to the public for free meals on Thanksgiving, the Bangladeshi immigrant again welcomed the community with warm smiles, handshakes and hugs to share a meal together Thursday.
Haq’s love of Thanksgiving was born when he came to Lafayette in 1983 to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as an engineering student.
Ten years later, Haq opened Bailey’s and saw an opportunity to share the good fortune he had enjoyed and to embrace the lonely, the elderly, the infirm and those struggling to afford the kind of Thanksgiving meal celebrated in American movies and TV shows.
The businessman got teary eyed reflecting on the milestone anniversary and said he feels blessed to have the opportunity to care for others.
“Nothing makes me happier,” Haq said.
The value of generosity and service to others was ingrained into Haq by his parents, who even in their hardest times always looked for opportunities to share what they had with those in greater need.
“I had a lot of difficult times as a kid,” Haq said. “I know how much it meant to me as a kid growing up when we had difficulties … and a friend would give you a little shoulder to lean on, would help you.”
The businessman estimated he and his team of family and volunteers would serve 1,500 meals Thursday, between delivery, carryout and dine-in meals.
A bit of a pay-it-forward spirit has developed around the day. Haq said two sisters from Baton Rouge who ate at the restaurant last year returned this year to volunteer. A man who had been jobless and enjoyed the free meal reached out after finding employment and offered to donate desserts to support the good cause.
“As my dad said, you want to create that environment, you need to create that village, so then other people can come work with you to make it possible,” he said.
Kevin Domingue was drawn to Haq’s vision of a Thanksgiving filled with compassion, connection and service when the men met through the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette. Now he’s been volunteering at Bailey’s Thanksgivings for around 20 years.
Domingue runs the logistics of the food delivery operation.
Each year people call for weeks in advance to add their names, addresses and the number of meals they need to a list. Domingue organizes the list and turns it into mapped routes for each delivery driver using a combination of a program he coded, Google Maps and MapQuest, he said.
On Thursday, 20 volunteer drivers were slated to drive a combined 350 miles, covering an 800 square mile area around Acadiana, to deliver 300 meals to the homebound and others who couldn’t make it to the restaurant for a meal, he said.
Among the drivers was Domingue’s brother Cal, who came in from California for the holiday and wanted to pitch in and his brother Dave, who helped bag and organize meals for takeout. Now 93, his mother no longer volunteers at Bailey’s, but for years she was the hostess up front, he said.
“I think you could say that everybody that’s ever volunteered here has a life impacting story that they could tell. It’s a humbling experience,” he said.
One year while delivering meals, Domingue recalled meeting a man who was more starved for companionship than he was for the meal he was delivering. The need for connection stayed with him, he said.
“I love my French heritage and the French word for thanksgiving is ‘action de grâces,’ which means an action of grace. That’s why I think it’s appropriate to put into action an expression of gratitude. That’s why I do it and I think that’s why everyone else who comes here does it,” Domingue said.