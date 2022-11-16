Four dogs from the Lafayette Animal Care Shelter are among the survivors of a small-plane crash in Wisconsin, according to wire and local reports.
Shelter supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye told KLFY she first got a call around noon Tuesday informing her about “Queso,” “Tinley,” “Dumpling” and “Swiss,” who were among the animals on board the rescue flight from New Orleans to Milwaukee.
Three adults and dozens of dogs were on board the twin-engine plane that made an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials.
The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Club in the Waukesha County community of Pewaukee had injuries that were not life threatening, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter.
Fifty-six dogs were being transported from New Orleans to shelters in Wisconsin. Humane Society employees were waiting for their arrival at the Waukesha airport and went to the golf course to retrieve the animals. Authorities say the dogs were not seriously injured.
Haerter said the plane struck a grove of trees after it crash-landed and lost its wings. He said about 300 gallons of fuel was spilled. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene.
An investigation is ongoing into why the plane ended up on the golf course.
The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said the dogs will be available for adoption when they are medically cleared in the coming days.