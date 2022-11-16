Shelley Delahoussaye, shelter supervisor at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, gives a dog some company as volunteers and shelter staff load dogs onto an airplane for the inaugural Save a Heart flight Monday, April 19, 2021, at the airport in Lafayette, La. About 120 dogs from seven shelters, fifty-percent of which are asymptomatic heartworm-positive, are being flown from Lafayette and New Orleans this week to find new homes in New Jersey and Florida. Greater Goods Charities, in cooperation with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, and The Animal Rescue Site plan to move 2000 shelter dogs from Louisiana this year. The program "aims to reduce shelter euthanasia in overcrowded shelters by preventing and treating heartworm disease in shelter dogs, while transporting adoptable asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs to safety," according to a press release by Greater Goods Charities.