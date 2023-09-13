Here’s how close Francis and Cathi Pavy came to not owning the Eloi Girard House, where they’ve lived for the past 24 of the 28 years they’ve been married: They had already signed an offer to buy another Lafayette home when their agent — as a by-the-way observation — mentioned that the Girard home was newly placed on the market.
The Pavys were familiar with the latter house. In searching for a home in the late ‘90s, Pavy remembered stopping at a traffic light, looking at the house at 500 E. University Ave. and telling Cathi, “If we build a house, I want to build one just like that.”
With the knowledge that they could buy the Girard House, they did just that — that very day, Pavy said. That has made the house important both for its design but also for its occupants.
The Girard House, designed by architect Frederick Nehrbass of Lafayette and built in 1935 by local builder J.B. Mouton, a family-owned construction company that still thrives today — was the home of Michel Eloi Girard III and Ruth Stodghill Girard, the bride he married in 1924. The Girards built the home on Girard family land.
A family biography of Girard said he was born March 27, 1896, in Lafayette, the second child of Percy Michel and Leila Girard. He was grandson to Michel Eloi Girard — the family called the grandson “Eloi” to distinguish him from his grandfather — but the boy himself grew into an accomplished man.
He graduated from Georgia Tech with an engineering degree, served in the artillery in France in World War I, and was an independent businessperson and farmer. The family biography said he grew cane, rice and cotton and “dabbled” as a nurseryman.
He was also a land developer and served a term in the Louisiana State, representing Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, the biography says. Girard died of a stroke in 1974; his widow died the following year. She was connected to the music department at Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning; professorships at UL Lafayette honor both husband and wife.
Girard was the nephew of Crow Girard, who, along with Crow Girard's mother, Maxime Girard, donated the land on which UL Lafayette was founded in 1898 as well as the land on which nearby Girard Park rests. Lafayette was a small town when the home was built, Pavy said, and family ties involving the Girards, Moutons and other leading families were often interconnected.
That Pavy, an artist of unique style, took to the traditional Tudor with such relish might puzzle some people. But he said the home has its own style, as did its owners. Girard, he said, in addition to being a career businessman, was also a “bon vivant” in Lafayette. He was also the “last of his (family) line” of French Huguenots that cast their lot here, Pavy said.
A description of the home says the design of the Eloi Girard House belongs to the Revivalism Era still popular when it was built. It was built to resemble an English Tudor cottage; Tudors were especially popular before World War II. Post war, they became too complex and expensive to build in an era when construction affordability was important.
Girard himself asked that the builders include “uneven exterior brick courses,” the house description says, which added to “the charm of this house.” Uneven bricks come from “clinker" bricks — misshapen in the heat of the kiln, yet durable — bricks that brick makers usually reject.
“Everyone called it the gingerbread house,” Pavy said of the home that rests across the street from dormitories at the edge of campus, “or the drunken bricklayer’s house. But I always liked it. The architecture was different.”
What’s changed over the nearly quarter-century in which the Pavys have lived there are the contributions they’ve made to the home. That includes installation of closets and other built in storage areas, central heat and air-conditioning and additions to the kitchen and addition of an alcove, porch and sunroom. They’ve added onto a bathroom. Floors remain of Vermont slate in the kitchen and in the additions and cortisone red oak in the large rooms.
There have been big changes to the landscape, as well. When they moved in, he said, the back yard was a parking lot, a reflection of the businesses that had operated at the property. They’ve added a privacy wall.
Then there’s the stylistic changes that the couple has made, which were recently included in a feature in Southern Living magazine. These things mark the traditional home as distinctively the Pavys’: wall coverings and fabrics from a new line that the Pavys offers through their downtown Lafayette store and some of Pavy’s works themselves, displayed throughout the home.
Pavy said the home requires vigilance in its upkeep: “Something always needs to be done,” he said.
But when he and Cathi consider changes to the home, they keep the Girards in mind. They feel as if they are “caretakers” of the house, and they hold “a sensitivity about what the Girards might have wanted” in the home when it comes to changes, such as room sizes or features.
“They were creative people, intelligent,” he said. He feels some sense of responsibility to the house the Girards built.
When Pavy was an art student at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, the Girards were still alive and well in their home next to the campus, though in their declining years. He said after the Girards’ 40 years in that home, the Pavys’ 24 years marks the second-longest tenure for residence at the Girard House.
So far, so good.