Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Ville Platte deputy city marshal who was shot and killed while serving a warrant Monday night.
Barry Giglio, a native of Gretna, was shot and killed while serving a warrant in the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Louisiana State Police said.
Giglio's family will receive visitors at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the funeral Mass at noon. A burial will follow at Lakelawn Cemetery in Metairie.
Giglio, 63, is survived by his son and two granddaughters, according to his obituary.
He was a graduate of West Jefferson High School.
Giglio worked for many years at Brown and Root Industrial Services. He later owned a jewelry, florist, and catering company in Buras, according to his obituary. Following Hurricane Katrina, he relocated to Ville Platte where he owned The Pig Stand restaurant. In 2013, he joined the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department and later joined the Ville Platte City Marshal's office.
Giglio was assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office in serving a warrant at a residence when the shooting occurred. Giglio and a civilian were killed and two others, including another law enforcement officer, were critically injured.
Police have charged 23-year-old Vonteeko Lamar Anderson with murder in Giglio's death.
A 53-year-old man, Sistrane Edwards, was also killed in the shooting
“This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make each and every day when they put on their uniform and badge, not knowing if they’ll come home to their families at the end of each day. Deputy Marshal Giglio’s ultimate sacrifice in service of his community will never be forgotten,” Ville Platte Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams said in a statement.