Funeral services will be Monday for Raymond "Coach" Blanco, longtime UL administrator and husband of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. He died Saturday at the age of 87. Kathleen Blanco died in 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the UL Student Union Ballroom, 620 McKinley St. A prayer service and celebration of life reflections will begin at 5:30 p.m. Parking is available across the street at Olivier Hall Parking Tower.
Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave.
A funeral Mass will follow at St. John Cathedral with reflections at 1:30 p.m. and Mass at 2 p.m.
Immediately following Mass, a burial service will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 174 Church St,. Grand Coteau.